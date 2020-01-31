There are some crazy diets out there

So this is the time of year when people try to throw that vacation weight away. They try all kinds of diets. Some will even try some cleaning. Oh and others will both do it and hit hard at the gym.

What is needed to lose some weight. If you google the military diet, you might find one that you might like. I mean, it also includes eating hot dogs and ice cream. Those are two menu items that I thought I would never see on a diet.

I mean, the Keto diet was crazy enough for me. I mean, you could eat cheese and all kinds of meat. This military diet is something else. Here is the plan ..

You must follow a strict, low-calorie meal plan for three days. You are supposed to eat small portions of food, such as toast, eggs, vegetables, and at night you can eat a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Really. Oh and on one of the 3 days you have to eat two hot dogs. Not with a sandwich, not with chili or cheese. Only two hot dogs.

After those 3 days you have to take four days off and eat in the normal way … then repeat. If you do that, you can lose up to ten pounds a week. That naturally makes people want to try it.

Does it work? A doctor said it would probably help some people to lose weight because you eat less than 1500 calories on those days. The problem is that it is in no way nutritious and chances are that you will arrive again if you get rid of this diet.

Have you ever tried it? Have you had any success? I think I will continue to just try to eat healthily, cut bad carbs and continue my happy way.

