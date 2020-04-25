There are now a million Apple podcasts

Podcasting only hits a major world.

There are over a million podcast shows on the Apple Podcast, according to Apple.

I repeat: we do not mean stages. We speak to over a million individuals presenting the podcast: As in the shows that then release their episodes. That’s a lot of podcasts.

Apple confirmed in an email to Mashable that the Apple Podcast hit more than one million podcasts and reached this milestone on Monday, April 20.

The company briefly mentioned the most important step in a press release earlier this week focusing on growing Apple’s services such as the App Store, Apple Music, and Apple Arcade.

As this milestone approaches, the coronavirus pandemic appears to have helped make it happen today. New podcasts have been a big help in March and April, according to My Podcast Review, a third-party industry source that monitors podcast data. That’s when people around the world began to stay home because of lockdowns, quarantines, and house orders.

“We’ve never seen such a boom in the raw numbers of new podcasts as we’ve seen in the last few months,” My Podcast Review founder Daniel J. Lewis said in an email to Mashable. “The raw numbers of new podcast additions continue to increase, but March brings the biggest jump in new additions.”

Apple has not been able to confirm metrics showing an increase in new podcasts since the pandemic at this time. However, the company has noticed particular growth in News, Kids & Family, and Comedy podcasts, as well as interacting with podcasts in categories over the last month, in its public charts.

According to My Podcast Review data, the last six months of 2019 have seen anywhere from around 25,000 to 40,000 new podcasts per month. In January and February of 2020, there are nearly 48,000 and 50,000 new shows on the Apple Podcast, respectively.

However, those numbers jumped in March when more than 63,000 new shows were added. To date, for the month of April, there are just under 70,000 new podcasts on the Apple Podcast. (Interestingly, My Podcast Review released a press release based on its data, citing the milestone on April 17, a business day before Apple’s official date for hitting a million podcasts.)

This milestone is a long time coming for podcasting – It took over 15 years for the medium to hit one million shows.

“Podcasting” as a term was first coined in 2004 as Apple formally launched podcast support on iTunes in 2005. While there has been some real competition in the podcasting space for the first time, iTunes is iTunes – now has evolved as the Apple Podcast – has long been the industry’s leading platform.

It should be noted that not all one million podcasts are active. Podcasts are deleted periodically. However, Apple has not removed the shows for inactivity, no matter how long it has been since their last show. Lewis said more than 46 percent of all Apple Podcast podcasts have been published at least once in the last 90 days.

Also, there are certainly podcasts out there that aren’t on Apple Podcasts, such as subscription-only shows or podcasts created by Apple podcast competitors. Those are less and far between. Apple Podcast numbers are the industry’s closest-to-measure measure for its data.

So, there are over a million podcasts. If everyone feels like starting a podcast right now, you know why.

