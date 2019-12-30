There are no letter grades on Utah school reports this week, but stay tuned.

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – School report cards will soon be released to the public and initially, at least, will be issued without letter grades for Utah public schools.

The State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Sydnee Dickson, in a letter addressed to school districts and charter schools, said the last board of school responsibility will take effect on January 2, but the report will not include letter grades, in largely due to "irregularities" in state tests. RISE test administration. RISE is an acronym for preparation, improvement, success and empowerment.

RISE assessments are awarded annually to students in grades three through eight in language arts and math through adaptive tests at various online stages. In fourth grade, science is tested. In grades five and eight, writing is assessed.

Last spring, Utah schools experienced "high visibility service disruptions throughout the test management system" that left some charter and district schools with an "awkward feeling" about test data, said Darin Nielsen, assistant to the state superintendent of student learning. prior interview The event also led the State School Board to terminate its contract with the Questar exam provider.

Currently, state statute requires that letter grades be part of the state responsibility report. Test scores play a prominent role in the reports, but also include other indicators and information about individual schools.

This year, responsibility reports will be published without qualifications "until the Legislature can make a determination on the qualifications of the letters during the general session of 2020," Dickson wrote.

The website of the State Board of Education on the report card will also include a disclaimer on the irregularities of this year's tests.

However, Dickson's letter notes that three separate analyzes found that the results of last spring's RISE tests are valid. However, the board's advisory groups "recognized that irregularities in the delivery system could have disproportionately impacted the results of an individual school," Dickson wrote.

Of particular concern was whether schools could be misidentified for school recovery based on test scores.

According to the letter, the State School Board considered that it had two options: seek flexibility in the Legislature or allow appeals from individual schools that believe they were unduly affected by irregularities, which can be problematic for small school districts or charter schools. They may lack the experience or staff necessary to file appeals.

“(The board) will need some statutory changes for the flexibility it seeks from the Legislature. We will follow the legislation of the 2020 general session with an immediate effective date to solve this problem, ”wrote Dickson.

Representative Marie Poulson of D-Cottonwood Heights will sponsor the legislation during the session that opens at the end of January to eliminate the letter qualification requirement of the state responsibility system.

This is his third attempt to pass the bill, which last year was overwhelmingly passed in the House but was not considered by the Utah Senate.

Poulson, a former educator, said he hopes to end the practice of assigning letter grades to schools, which is largely based on the performance of a school on state assessments.

The state has moved to a more complete board of responsibility, which Poulson says is "far superior to a single letter rating."

The dashboard reports test performance, student growth, the progress of English learners and allows schools to report factors at the school level that influence their performance, such as constant school attendance.

“I definitely believe that this dashboard system is a better measure because it is seen in all areas. With the tests, there are only a few subjects that evaluate and the school is much bigger than that, "he said.

"I think that only (the exam) about 20% of subjects in a public high school or high school have even exams, so reporting that an entire school is A or D or C is really unfair to the school when it does not consider all the other excellent programs or other things we need to see, "said Poulson.

The president of the Utah Education Association, Heidi Matthews, said her membership supports greater flexibility in the state's accountability system, without qualifications.

"A single letter grade does not capture what is happening in a school and is mainly used for high-risk decisions and punishments, to blame and embarrass on the basis of a test in one day. Yes, it is an indicator, but it does not come close to address the holistic successes or needs of a school, "Matthews said.

The beauty of the board of responsibility, he said, is that it highlights initiatives and programs that benefit students in what are considered "exemplary" schools.

On the contrary, it details the factors that affect performance, growth and English language proficiency in "critical needs" schools, which Matthews says transfers the responsibility for student success to the public education system.

"What are we doing to help address the needs that are critical in this school?" He said.

The State School Board had a multi-year contract with Questar, RISE provider, but voted in June to terminate the agreement after technical problems and several deadlines.

Two months later, the board signed a three-year contract with the American Research Institutes, manufacturers of the SAGE test, for $ 21.6 million.

RISE was selected by the state board as a replacement for Evaluation of the student of growth and excellence or SAGE tests. In recent years, a growing number of Utah students had chosen not to participate in the SAGE tests, which was one of the reasons why the board sought a new test provider.

It remains to be seen if SB220, sponsored by Senator Ann Millner, R-Ogden, which was approved by the Legislature in 2017, offers enough freedom for the state board to waive the letter ratings in the next liability report.

The legislation says, in part, that in a school year the State School Board determines that it is necessary to establish a new evaluation baseline to determine student growth due to a transition to a new evaluation, "the board is not required to assign a general grade … to a school to which the new baseline applies. "

Millner declined to comment and referred media inquiries to the State Board of Education.