There are many things to praise but still question about the new charter school law – The Reporter

On both sides of the California charter school debate, there is much to be happy about in the first major reform of the 27-year state charter school law, AB 1505.

But there is also something to question, or at least monitor, despite indications that the changes improve and strengthen local school districts, with their leaders serving as "authorizers" of new statute requests and partial supervisors of schools.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed the bill on October 3, which came after interested parties (teacher unions, autonomous groups and educators' work groups, including one organized by the California School Boards Association) They recommended changes to the Autonomous Schools Act of 1992.

Apparently ending the battle of the year related to the most heated education, it was hailed by many as an agreement of long-term challenges supported both by traditional public school districts and by their advocates and charter schools and their supporters.

More than anything, after reading some of the highlights of the bill, it seems to allow individual communities to consider how new charter schools affect existing neighboring schools, increase accountability and transparency for all charter schools, and ensures that high quality charter schools continue to thrive. And, not least, the new bill also ensures that qualified teachers, those with credentials, are in the state's autonomous school classrooms, the day home in more than 1,200 such schools for about one tenth of the 6.4 million students in California.

Specifically, the new law, with most of its sections in effect on July 1, 2020, allows charter school authorizers (school district boards, county offices of education or, in some cases, the Board of Education of state) close a charter school for careless budget and accounting, questionable government by designated board members, or if the charter school is not serving all student populations.

Therefore, if the authorizers, in most cases, the school district with which a letter is aligned, believe that a letter does not provide equitable access and equity, the closure may be justified. Access and equity for all students includes economically disadvantaged English learners, special education students, homeless students, foster youth and other student groups.

It is not clear, from a brief online review, whether the new law modifies the 1992 legislation that says, in one section, that an existing statute must "strive" to reflect the student demographics of the school district or other government entity , to which it is aligned. If a school district has a racial and ethnic distribution of, for example, 40 percent Hispanic, 35 percent white, 10 percent black, 10 percent Asian and Pacific Islander, and a small percentage of Indians Americans or Alaska Natives, then charter school leaders should make sure their schools reflect that demographic and not only say they are "struggling" to do so year after year, but they never really do.

I believe that no constitutional petition should be granted if the organizers do not seek, from the beginning, to recruit a student population that reflects the population of the local school district, whatever it is. I agree with a "focus area" written by a CSBA working group, published in 2018, called "Unexplored Waters: Recommendations to Prioritize Student Achievement and Effective Governance in California Charter Schools": "All students they must have the same access to a quality education and any practice that creates or disseminates inequality damages public education. "

Equally important, the new law requires that the authors of the autonomous schools use the state responsibility system for the renovations of the autonomous schools. Charter schools, after all, work with taxpayer dollars.

As a CSBA working group noted that while there has been much debate about whether the Brown Law (the state's open meetings law), the Public Records Law, the Political Reform Law and the Government Code 1090, the latter It is the law of conflicts of interest, especially financial ones, that apply to charter schools. Like the CSBA, I think they do, without exception. And such provisions must be included in any contract or agreement signed between an authorizer and a charter school operator. The finances of any charter school must be sound, adhere to standard accounting practices and be open to public scrutiny, at any time and at the request of any person.

For proponents of charter schools, AB 1505 retains the appeal process that allows private petitions rejected by school districts to appeal to the county offices of education or the state Board of Education. That is good.

The new law comes after almost three decades of growth of charter schools in California, which has the largest number of such schools in the nation. The expansion has been dramatic, increasing in 595 schools and 380,210 students in 10 years, from 2007 to 2018, according to the State Department of Education, which tracks such data.

The original 1992 law had good intentions, aimed at improving student learning with an emphasis on those who have poor academic performance and generate innovation to help students in all schools.

But until the new law was passed and signed, many educators believe that California had moved away from that original mission.

A 2014 study conducted by the Educational Results Research Center showed that only one in three charter schools produced results that were greater than those of traditional public schools. In addition, the rapid expansion of charter schools yielded examples of unequal access to schools of choice, financial misconduct and questionable supervisory practices.

The new law symbolizes that it was time for changes, and generally good.

– Richard Bammer is a Reporter staff writer.