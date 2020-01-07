There are impossible pork and sausages here

Loading...

Pop Quiz: What is the most popular meat in Europe and Asia? No, it’s not beef. This is by far the most popular meat in the United States. It’s pork.

That’s why Bay Area scientists at Impossible Foods, makers of the incredible beef-like Impossible Burger, are targeting pork products. Impossible CEO Pat Brown has made it his mission to replace as many meat products as possible – the target group is meat eaters, not vegetarians or vegans. Especially the meat eaters that Brown would meet at trade shows in Southeast Asia. (The rapidly expanding company is now open for business in Hong Kong, Macau and Singapore.)

“The number one question we are asked internationally is:” When will you eat pork? “Brown says.” It was a breeze to be next. ”

The planet’s favorite meat, now in animal-free form

At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on Monday, Brown’s company offered a “first taste” of Impossible Pork in various forms of Asian cuisine (Bahn-mi sandwiches and dumplings were on the menu). It was the only new food offering at a trade show that sought to extend the definition of technology beyond the usual devices.

Impossible pork is also available in the company’s latest official offer: sausage.

Impossible Sausage will be launched exclusively by Burger King at the end of this month and will be sold in the form of an Impossible Croissan’wich. (Impossible and Burger King have been partners since the Impossible Whopper launched in August.) It will first be launched at six test sites: Savannah, Georgia; Lansing, Michigan; Springfield, Illinois; Albuquerque; and Montgomery, Alabama.

When the company was founded as a startup out of Stanford five years ago, it also dealt with the taste profile of pork in addition to beef. The pork project had to take a back seat last year, while Impossible Foods satisfied demand for its beef-free beef.

In fact, the demand for the Impossible Burger was so great that the company’s PhDs slumped in food science. In addition to working in the laboratory, they used shifts to pack and stack patties in huge refrigerators. But the CEO says all of this is part of the missionary zeal of a company that truly believes it can solve climate change by attacking a growing source of greenhouse gas emissions: agriculture.

“We won’t stop until we eliminate the need for animals in the food chain and make the global food system sustainable,” Brown said.