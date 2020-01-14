CHEYENNE, Wyo – People insist that they have seen fleets of large drones traversing the night sky of rural America, mysteriously their mission, and raising questions that have come together in conspiracy theories and start an investigation.

Colorado authorities have tried to calm those theories and have announced that since November they have not confirmed anything unusual or criminal about dozens of weird drone reports. They were mostly hobby drones, commercial planes, stars, planets and weather phenomena.

But if history is a guide, the research that a heat detection plane used on the mysterious drone highway of Colorado, with observations extending to Nebraska and Wyoming, will not help many people.

Speculation remains about drones that are said to be as large as cars that fly in groups in grid patterns at night.

“Even if the army has a plausible denial with this, defense contractors may be involved,” said Dan Carlson, a retired meteorologist with drones in western Nebraska, Tuesday. “By the time they are ready, they will be in the air for four years.”

Carlson said four times this year that drones flew in the dark near his farm outside of Sidney, Nebraska.

Drones flew in pairs on two nights, he said. Their speed, impressive range – over the distant horizon without landing – and the proximity of nearby missile silos make him suspect that the US Air Force is at least aware of the flights.

Uncertainty, if not paranoia, has spread over such observations. You don’t have to count Carlson as one of the most bizarre explanations.

“I don’t believe in conspiracy theories. I don’t live in fear of an alien invasion, “he said.

He speculates that the drones may be involved in some sort of military search and recovery practice, where they pursue items in the countryside during the day for training exercises at night.

F.E. Warren Air Force base in Cheyenne, Wyoming, oversees 150 Minuteman III nuclear missiles in silos scattered across the three-state prairie. The missiles must be regularly monitored, maintained and protected against threats, yet air force officials claim that the drone reports have nothing to do with it.

“Our basis is a kind of drone flight zone. So we have counter-UAS – unmanned aerial systems – training that takes place within the limits of this installation. But all the drones seen outside of this installation are not part of our fleet, “said Lieutenant Jon Carkhuff, a base spokesperson.

Basic personnel have not seen any of the alleged drones, he added, but they are working with the Federal Aviation Administration and the FBI.

The Colorado Department of Public Safety, in collaboration with the local police, did not attempt to investigate sightings of drones in Nebraska or Wyoming.

In the northeast of Colorado, the agency found:

– Of the 90 drone reports received from November 23 to Monday, 14 were smaller drones for hobbyists.

– Of 23 drone reports between January 6 and Monday, a period in which flights from the heat detection aircraft cooperated with ground investigators, 13 were smaller hobby drones, stars or planets, and six were due to well-known commercial aircraft or atmospheric conditions. Authorities were unable to identify pilots from the drones for hobbyists.

– Four confirmed observations out of 23 were not identified.

– A drone that flew during the day near a medical helicopter Flight for Life did not appear to be related to recent observations. Investigators could not confirm that a violation has occurred.

Colorado has more than 24,000 registered drones and pilots reported more than 2,200 drone sightings in Colorado to the FAA in 2018, state officials said in a press release.

Carlson said the drones he saw were within a mile or two (2 to 3 kilometers) of his home, about 250 feet (250 meters) high. One ran at a speed of up to 100 km / h when he was behind it, he said.

He followed the drone for more than 16 km. He saw others fly over the horizon, of which he estimated it was at least 20 miles (32 kilometers) over the sparsely populated area north of Sidney, Nebraska.

He usually hears planes clearly on cold winter nights, he said.

“It was the kind of night that when an airplane flies over 30,000 feet, you hear it. No sound with this, “Carlson said.

The FAA is still investigating the reports, said spokesman Ian Gregor.

“We take every drone observation report seriously. Multiple FAA divisions continue to work closely with federal, provincial, and local stakeholders on this issue, “Gregor wrote in an email.

The Colorado Department of Public Safety plans to reduce heat detection aircraft flights to attempt to confirm reports as they are being made.

The department still takes reports, said spokeswoman Micki Trost, Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

“So if they see anything suspicious, we encourage the public to visit our website and submit a report,” Trost said.

Mead Gruver, The Associated Press