It is by far one of the strangest and most unusual shows on TV. The Masked Singer has finally landed for the British audience.

For those of you who are unfamiliar with the premise, The Masked Singer sees 12 celebrities grappling with artful and confusing natural motifs and figuring out a number of classics while our panel has to figure out who is behind the mask.

We looked at the clues and evidence and will try to work with the panel to guess who is behind the mask.

Who is queen bee?

Episode one: “Alive” by Sia

Hints: Queen Bee started her career “quite young” and “has always been part of a wild card”, but now they are “grown up” – “I am no longer a princess,” she says. “I am a queen.”

“I am the joker of all my friends,” she revealed.

theories: The panel proposed Charli XCX, Kylie Minogue, Emilia Clarke, Margot Robbie and Olivia Colman.

Home viewers think Queen Bee might be Charlotte Church, Girls Aloud Nicola Roberts, and even Maisie Williams.

Who is duck?

Episode one: “Like A Virgin” by Madonna

Hints: Duck describes himself as “a real softie, although you may not think it” – she was also “shy and calm” when she was younger. “I’ve always been athletic and like to push myself,” says Duck. “Maybe you’ll even catch me surfing now and then.”

She was also a long distance runner.

theories: The panel proposed Mel C, Melanie Blatt from All Saints, Dame Kelly Holmes and Paula Radcliffe.

Home viewers think Duck could be Denise Lewis.

Who is unicorn?

Episode one: “Babooshka” by Kate Bush

Hints: Unicorn has “always stood out from the crowd” and “was different”, has “flair” and is a “show pony”.

“When I was a child, I went on vacation with a private plane,” they revealed.

theories: The panel suggested NSYNC’s John Barrowman, Louie Spence, Adam Lambert and JC Chasez, while viewers at home also seem to be convinced that Unicorn is Barrowman.

Who is butterfly

Episode one: “You have love” by Florence + The Machine

Hints: Butterfly is “free-spirited” and has traveled to “foreign countries” – her habitat has been “recently threatened” and she is a DJ while “millions of people tune in to see how she ties the knot”.

“I was discovered before my big break,” she revealed.

Who is behind the mask? Butterfly was the first celebrity to be exposed on the show.

In the opening episode on Saturday, January 4th, the judges did not correctly guess that Butterfly was the star and celebrity DJ of EastEnders. Patsy Palmerwho are best known to many television viewers for playing Bianca Jackson on the BBC soap.

Who is chameleon?

Episode one: “Creep” by Radiohead

Hints: Chameleon claims to have “many talents” and to be a “dazzling urban act”, but admits that he “is more used to the technology of the 70s”.

“I once delivered the voice of a child’s cartoon character,” he revealed.

theories: The jury proposed Nigel Havers, Idris Elba, Reggie Yates and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

The viewers at home thought Chameleon could be Alexander Armstrong, Chris Eubank, Justin Hawkins from The Darkness or Will Mellor.

Who is hedgehog?

Episode one: “Black Magic” by Little Mix

Hints: Hedgehog is a “workaholic” and a “homely being” who is “most active at night” – he is “more introverted than you think” but “very friendly” and his “natural living space” is the stage.

“I once had a job that meant I died at 8.30pm every night,” he said.

theories: The jury proposed Eddie Izzard, David Thewlis, Jack Whitehall and Sir Ian McKellen.

At home, the audience thought Hedgehog was Michael McIntyre or Jason Manford.

Who is daisy

Episode two: “Can’t Feel My Face” from The Weeknd

Hints: Daisy’s real name is based on the seeds from which she grew, she has “uprooted from her home soil”. She has a “radiant personality” and is “attracted to the light”.

She says she likes to relax while fishing.

theories: The jury proposed Beverley Knight, Meghan Markle, Lindsay Lohan and Lulu.

At home, viewers suspected that Daisy was the American singer Kelis.

Who is fox

Episode two: “Call Me” by Blondie

Hints: Fox is “Street Smart, Curious and Singing” and cannot possibly say whether they are a “silver fox” – even though they felt and intended to be a “rock star” in their outfit during the “rock” competition. They are a bit of a party animal and can be found in the East End – though they split their time between city and country.

“I’ve collected teapots for 30 years,” they revealed.

theories: The jury proposed Kerry Katona, Helen Mirren, Sam Fox and Joanna Lumley.

At home, the audience thought Fox was Denise Van Outen.

Who is monster

Episode two: “Happy” by Pharrell Williams

Hints: Monster is “intelligent”, “brave” and a “BIG personality” who “came to the UK from somewhere else”. Although they are not looking to blow their own trumpet, they have “many awards” and “enjoyed” I couldn’t wait to get into “beast mode”.

He said his hero was Spandau ballet singer Tony Hadley.

theories: The panel proposed Cee-Lo Green, Andre 3000, LL Cool J, Elton John and Jamie Foxx.

Many viewers at home agreed that Monster could be Cee-Lo Green, while others suggested Big Narstie, Roman Kemp, and Chris Eubank.

Who is octopus?

Episode two: “Part of Your World” by The Little Mermaid

Hints: Octopus is “bubbly”, “happy-happy” and “always on the go” – despite all of her arms, she is “just as long-legged”, which comes in handy when she turns a pier into her catwalk.

“I love strength training,” she said.

theories: The panel proposed Cara Delevingne, Jodie Kidd, Tyra Banks and Nicole Scherzinger.

Home viewers thought Octopus might be Scherzinger’s Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts.

Who is pharaoh

Episode two: “Walk Like a Egyptian” by The Bangles

Hints: As a child, Pharaoh picked up a guitar for the first time and taught himself everything he knows. He sees himself as “a man of integrity” and in his early days saw “the queen every day”.

He says his previous job was also a piece of furniture.

Who is behind the mask? Pharaoh was the first celebrity to be exposed on the show.

In the wake of January 5, the judges did not correctly guess that Pharaoh was a former interior minister and Labor politician Alan Johnson,

Who is tree

Episode two: “It Must Be Love” by Madness

Hints: Tree “played in front of large crowds” before “happily winning” and that is his “goal” throughout the competition. He may not be “unlucky” but would give his “best shot”.

They have never performed on stage, but they do it for their children.

theories: The panel proposed Chris Kamara, Peter Crouch, Alan Shearer and David Beckham.

Home viewers thought Tree might be Jamie Redknapp or Peter Crouch – and the former English striker contested this on Twitter.

The Masked Singer continues on ITV on Saturday, January 11th