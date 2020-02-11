Theo Pinson named G-League player of the week

Boston, Massachusetts – November 27: Brad Wanamaker # 9 of the Boston Celtics defends Theo Pinson # 1 of the Brooklyn Nets in the second half of TD Garden on November 27, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celts defeat the nets 121-110. (Photo by Maddie Meyer / Getty Images)

Former UNC basketball star Theo Pinson has been named G-League player of the week

Theo Pinson, the Long Island Nets’ shooting guard, was named G-League player of the week after three appearances last week, averaging 21 points, 10 rebounds, 6.7 assists in 36.5 minutes per game and 1.7 thefts. He shot 23-for-50 (46 percent) off the ground and 9-for-21 from the three-point range.

In a 117-110 win over the Wisconsin herd last Tuesday, Pinson scored 32 points in 12-of-19 shooting from the ground and 4-of-7 from distance. He pulled down nine rebounds and distributed three assists in 36 minutes. He followed with a performance of 16 points and 12 rebounds against the Windy City Bulls three days later. He scored 7 out of 17 shots that night and had six assists and two steals in the 107-97 win. Pinson ended the week with a 15-point game with 11 assists and nine rebounds against Sioux Falls. He only hit 4-out-of-14 hits from the ground, but threw 3-out of 7 in 38 minutes from outside the arch.

The previous legal successor to Tar Heel and Brooklyn Nets was appointed as a newcomer to the All-NBA G League last season. That was over 34 games in which he scored an average of almost 21 points, six rebounds and six assists, while shooting better than 38 percent from a distance and 84 percent from the free throw line. He hasn’t spent nearly as much time with Long Island this season after playing 28 games in Brooklyn in the second year, compared to just 18 as a beginner.

For the season, Pinson’s average is 16.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists while shooting a total of 46.5 percent, and nearly 40 percent of three. He will likely commute between Brooklyn and Long Island this year as well, as he works aggressively to maintain consistency.

