Theo Pinson is committed to winning the G-League

Former UNC basketball star Theo Pinson plays a big role in the rare G-League

Theo Pinson, a member of the Brooklyn Nets and their G-League member, the Long Island Nets, did a great job beating Tuesday night over the Wisconsin Herd.

Pinson, who studied at the University of North Carolina from 2014 to 2018, has split the time between the two organizations over the past two seasons. And while he spent most of the 2018-19 season in the G-League, this season was just the opposite. Last year he made 34 appearances with Long Island and 18 games with Brooklyn. He has played in just six G-League games this season, having spent most of the season in the NBA and playing 28 games with Brooklyn.

On Tuesday night, Pinson scored 32 points in a 12v19 performance. He fired 4 out of 7 shots from the three-point line and 2 out of 4 at the free throw line. He pulled back nine rebounds and scored three assists in the 117-110 win.

In half a dozen Long Island games this season, Pinson scored an average of 16.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. It shoots 51.5 percent from the ground and 41.2 percent from outside the arch. Its production from a season ago has declined, but its efficiency has increased, although this has not necessarily been carried over to the NBA side.

In 18 appearances in Brooklyn this season, Pinson averaged 4.2 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.9 assists, while shooting a total of 29.3 percent and 19.5 percent from a distance. However, he was a valuable outsider in Brooklyn, who did more than 12 minutes per game this season. Pinson was back with Brooklyn on Wednesday night, where he recorded five assists and two rebounds in 10 minutes from the Nets bank.

