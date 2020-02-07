Welcome to Replay, WIRED’s overview of the biggest news about video games of the week. This week we visit the legacy of some of the biggest figures in gaming. From Rockstar to Blizzard, the past is now the present. Let’s start.

Then Houser leaves Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games, one of the most important entities in the history of the video game industry, was founded in 1998 by Dan and Sam Houser, who have since run the company while maintaining a deep creative commitment to each of the studio’s flagship titles. This week, Rockstar’s parent company Take-Two Interactive revealed in an application to the Securities and Exchange Commission that Dan Houser will leave his position as head of the creative position at the company and end a term of office that has lasted more than 20 years. A brief statement in the submission notes that his last day will be March 11 and that the company is “very grateful for his contributions.”

Houser plays a role in some of the most beloved and hated games in history, including the Grand Theft Auto titles and is credited as a writer on almost all Rockstar titles. One of his most recent creations was Red Dead Redemption 2, a huge and expansive game that, as he once told in the New York magazine, required employees to work 100 weeks to complete. As Ars Technica reports, Take-Two shares have taken a dip since the news struck, suggesting investors’ doubts about what Rockstar will look like in the future.

Blizzard’s Warcraft III Remaster is a mess, but you can get a refund

Last week Warcraft III: Reforged was released, and promised an updated version of one of the most important games from Blizzard. It didn’t go well. As Rock Paper Shotgun says, the problems are endless. But perhaps the biggest complication is that dissatisfied players don’t seem to be able to return to the original, because the basic version of the game has been transferred to the new client, meaning that some problems now also apply retroactively to the original game. It is actually impressive. It is not often the case that a remaster actually breaks the game on which it is based.

However, if you have purchased Warcraft III: Reforged and are frustrated about how it was rolled out, we have good news: Blizzard honors refunds for the game after the typical trial period.

The outside world has been delayed on switch due to Coronavirus

We weren’t big fans of The Outer Worlds, but many people loved Obsidian’s latest role-playing game, and fans of on-the-go are no doubt looking forward to the game’s next port to the Nintendo Switch, which will be in March released. They will have to look a little longer. As Kotaku reports, the Switch port, developed by Virtuos, is now delayed until at least April. The reason? Coronavirus. The disease, which strikes harder in China than anywhere else, apparently affects the Singapore-based team, meaning that working on the title will be delayed. It shows how international the video game industry is, even for titles that apparently have been developed in North America. Much more work is outsourced to companies like Virtuos than you would imagine. We wish them good health.

Recommendation of the week: Grand Theft Auto V from Rockstar Games on consoles and PC

I’m not sure if I like Grand Theft Auto V. It is mean, youthful and a bit bizarre. But it’s tempting. Its size is amazing, a fully rendered digital Los Angeles – sorry, sorry, Los Santos – on a scale that has not been matched by many other digital cities. Three playable characters with their own atmosphere and chases. And it’s beautiful too! The light falls just right. You can almost feel the California sun filter through the smog. I’m not saying you have to play the endless campaign of the game or something. But maybe just linger a while. Drive some cars. Go for a walk. Enjoy everything.

