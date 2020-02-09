Their children’s money has disappeared; now parents ask for the supervision of the school district

MILWAUKEE – For everyone, it looks like a high school basketball game on Saturday afternoon. But for the parents of Milwaukee Public Schools who see their children playing, it could just as well be the NBA final.

“Right there, there!” Grantosa Drive parent Justin Crawford screams while his son passes the ball.

But in recent weeks, Crawford and other MPS parents have had to shift their focus from the game to something more serious.

“It’s just sad that someone would take the trust of these children and use it like that,” Crawford said.

Parents called FOX6 Investigators when they had difficulty getting answers about how the money they collected through a popcorn fundraiser had disappeared for new team uniforms. FOX6 uncovered inconsistencies in the coach’s story about what happened and greater concerns about how MPS handles school fees.

“There is really something going on”

It was the first time that LaToya Spencer participated in a fundraising at school.

“I was excited!” Spencer said. “I have a good sale here.”

Spencer’s eighth grade son played basketball for Grantosa Drive. She says she trusted his coach, Savonta Pettway, when he said a fundraising popcorn would buy new team uniforms, shoes, and prizes.

“So I’m so fond of,” Oh, this is fun! “” Spencer said. “This will be a great way to show our young men, to give our young men confidence.”

Revenues show that Spencer has collected 64 popcorn orders totaling $ 960. She and other parents say that Coach Pettway used the collected money to order the popcorn; the plan was to distribute the popcorn among the people who bought it, while the profit was used for the uniforms.

But Spencer became suspicious when Pettway pushed back the popcorn arrival date five times in a month. Finally she called the fundraising company. Employees told her the same as what they told FOX6; none of MPS had placed an order for popcorn.

“My reaction was like:” Excuse me! “Spencer said. “Something really is going on.”

Spencer took her worries to MPS. The school district denied to know anything about fundraising at all and called it “unauthorized.”

“I just want to give back the money from these people,” Spencer said, noting that she had sold several bags to friends and colleagues. “They think I grabbed their money and set up a Ponzi schedule.”

Pettway promised Spencer a refund, but then she got déjà vu.

“I knew it b.s. used to be.’

Text messages and recordings of telephone conversations show that Pettway repeatedly cancels meetings with Spencer to pay back the popcorn money.

“It is one story after another,” Spencer said with an eye roll.

Pettway first texted Spencer, saying that he couldn’t get the money before his mother returned from a trip to Chicago.

“I didn’t doubt it, because I knew it was b.s.,” Spencer said.

Pettway then told the parents a second story and said he used the fundraising money to help his family out of a “difficult situation.”

“I understand what you are saying with your settlement money, your niece and such,” the man from LaToya said in a recording of a phone call he had with Pettway. “But at the end of the day -“

“Yes, sir,” interrupted Pettway.

“You have money from all these parents, man,” said LaToya’s husband. “And you didn’t do what you had to do with the money. You did what you felt was good in your life. That’s just not good, Pettway.”

“I know it’s coming late,” Pettway said later in the conversation. “But I’m working on it now.”

Days later, Pettway brought his third story to Facebook Live.

“If someone hit a gun to your head, how would you feel?” Pettway said in the live video. “I had to do what I had to do … whether you believe me or not, I was a victim. I was a victim of theft.”

“I know I have abandoned them,” Pettway continued. “But what should I do then? My life was in danger. “

“Oh, this is driving me crazy again,” Spencer said, watching the video again. “You are not the victim. The children are the victims. The parents who participated in this fundraising are the victims. The people to whom they have sold the popcorn are the victims. “

“You have children in their churches who are setting up tables, selling popcorn to the congregation,” Spencer added, raising her voice. “Only to be robbed. We are robbed. You have not been robbed, we have been robbed. “

How did this happen?

It is difficult to say exactly how much money has been raised; parents report that they have given Pettway amounts such as $ 150, $ 240 and Spencer’s $ 960. Now they are trying to figure out how this all happened.

“Do you think I can go back for another fundraising, say a year from now, and say,” Hey, can you promote my son or my daughter this, that or what else? “Spencer asked. “They won’t do it.”

“My confidence is so low in the MPS system,” Spencer added.

Public records from 2018 and most of 2019 show that at least 14 MPS investigations for missing resources have been carried out.

For example, the school district could not figure out how to look up $ 200 when missing a Golda Meir girls’ basketball game, or look up $ 849 in Bay View study travel funds. Theft of camp money was more than $ 2,000 and at least $ 2,800 was missing in other schools.

MPS has a policy to keep track of school fees and every school has occasional research into how those funds are used. But after fundraising for popcorn, parents wanted to know if MPS managers think their policies work and whether they are considering updates.

The FOX6 researchers asked MPS director of communication, Shahree Douglas, when someone from the school district could answer questions on camera. She wrote back that she had “nobody.”

In search of answers, FOX6 researcher Amanda St. Hilaire went to an MPS school board.

“I’m about to start a board meeting,” Chief Inspector Keith Posley said when St. Hilaire asked if he could talk about how MPS monitors school fees on the camera.

“Okay, can we catch you right away?” Asked St. Hilaire.

“I can’t promise that,” said Posley.

Posley promised that someone from the communications department would speak with FOX6.

“No,” said Shahree Douglas, when St. Hilaire asked if she could talk about MPS financial supervision. “Because I have no answer to that.”

“Does anyone here have the answer?” Asked St. Hilaire when Douglas returned to the board.

“The meeting is about to begin,” whispered Douglas.

“Can we go outside and talk?” Asked St. Hilaire.

“No,” said Douglas.

“So nobody here has answers to how these dollars should be spent?” Asked St. Hilaire when Douglas walked away.

The search for Coach Pettway

After the FOX6 Investigators named Pettway, he sent a series of text messages that he would speak on camera to give his perspective on what happened.

“I want this to be an apology (sic) for my school and community, not just for popcorn,” Pettway wrote. “Is that cool?”

“We will deal with many things, including apologies, the popcorn (because that’s how this started), and where you see things going from here,” St. Hilaire texted back.

Pettway chose the date, time and location for the interview and claimed that he had met FOX6 at his address. He didn’t show up.

Over the course of a week, Pettway claimed to live at three different addresses and chose three different interview times. He never showed up.

Every time he claimed that he had met his lawyer. When FOX6 asked the name of his lawyer to check his claim, he refused to provide it.

During one of the times that Pettway claimed he had a “lawyer meeting,” an FOX6 producer caught him on camera and hung only outside an apartment complex. By the time St. Hilaire showed up to ask him questions, Pettway had already gone back inside. He refused to respond or came to the door when St. Hilaire knocked and asked questions.

Moving forward

Pettway has not been accused of a crime; the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office said there is an “open investigation.”

On Friday evening, the MPS FOX6 communications director sent an email saying Pettway was no longer working or volunteering with the school district. Shahree Douglas did not immediately answer questions about whether MPS would consider policy changes as a result of what happened.

Originally, parents say administrators have told them to go to small claims court to get their money back. Douglas, however, now says that MPS has met with parents this week and made repayments to those who wanted their money back; everyone should receive their popcorn orders soon.

Parents say it will take longer to really move forward.

“It’s not just about popcorn,” said parent Justin Crawford. “It’s about the trust of the children.”

