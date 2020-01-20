Theft from above: Mystery You live in a supermarket ceiling

(KING) – Police in Auburn, Washington, have released a surveillance video of a suspect who they believe has been living in the rafters of a grocery store for weeks. He emerged to steal from the shop, then returned to a hiding place somewhere above the shop.

According to Mike Hirman, Auburn Police Commandant, the video shows a person in black wearing a face mask and a black bag filled with cigarettes stolen from the store walking down the aisles of the Haggen Northwest Fresh Market.

Hirman says the suspect first heard about her on Christmas Day when the police were called into the shop for a break-in. The officers found evidence that someone had accessed an opening in the roof of the store, including some jackets, gloves, tools, and debris. The police later discovered a piece of rope near the entry point.

It was only when the staff reported hearing footsteps in the store and seeing a man’s legs dangling from the ceiling of a pantry that the police found the suspect was crouched in the store.

Read more: http://bit.ly/37bVxSj