Loading...

Belleville police responded to 55 calls for service between January 8 at 5:00 AM and January 9 at 5:00 AM

Man arrested for theft

On January 8, 2020 at 8:15 p.m., a man was observed stealing merchandise in a store in the northern end of Belleville. A security guard, who watched, contacted the police. Officers arrived and arrested the man. A check of the male indicated that he was on trial. Andrew McNally, a 46-year-old Belleville man, was accused of one count of theft under $ 5000.00 dollars and one count of breaking his probation order. He was released on a company with a court date of February 6, 2020 at 9:00 AM.

Man charged after running red light

On January 8, 2020, at 10:00 p.m., police saw a man in College Street and North Front Street drive a red light into his truck and drive away without his lights on. The police led a traffic stop and heard after a conversation with the male driver that his driver’s license had been suspended. The police confirmed that the man had a suspended driver’s license from a previous alcohol-related conviction. Dustin Smith, 26, from Marmora was arrested and released shortly afterwards with an appearance report to appear in court on February 6 for the charge of driving a motor vehicle while banned.

Suspended driver

On January 9, 2020, at 1:20 am, the police saw a vehicle driving on North Park Street. When the driver observed the police vehicle, he quickly entered a parking lot and left the vehicle. The man was stopped and identified when the police heard that he had a suspended driver’s license. Carmen Witty, 25, of Kingston was accused of driving while in suspension. He was summoned to appear in court on 3 February 2020.

.