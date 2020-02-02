Theater review: Licht drives action in The Neverending Story

The story without end

Adapted by David S. Craig, directed by Jillian Keiley

Produced by NAC English Theater in collaboration with Stratford Festival

Until February 16, Babs Asper Theater, National Arts Center

Reviewed Saturday afternoon

They say that a child who is afraid of the dark actually expresses a fear of the unknown when she imagines the monsters lurking in the corners of a room.

Well, here is a theatrical production that favors this fear, where darkness is used as a canvas to be filled with fantastic creatures, evil villains and treacherous obstacles, all lit up in glorious technicolor against the backdrop of a starry sky.

The use of light is indeed one of the most effective aspects of this extraordinary production, which is based on a novel by Michael Ende, adapted by playwright David S. Craig from Toronto and directed by Jillian Keiley of the National Arts Center, head of the NAC English theater department. Performed for the first time at the Stratford Festival last summer, it was one of the biggest hits of the season.

The story is about a human boy (sensitive Bastiaan, well played by Jake Runeckles) who escapes his bullies in a bookstore of a crispy owner with an aversion to children because they no longer read books. Bastian is of course an exception: he loves books so much that he can’t resist putting one under his coat, leaving the store and skipping the school to read it. (Do not try this at home, children).

Hidden in the attic of his school, Bastian finds himself drawn to the quest of a hero in a parallel world while the young hunter Atreyu (played with the right balance between stubbornness and self-doubt by Andrew Iles) and his horse, Artax, embark on a journey to save the childish empress from a certain death. The void of The Nothing penetrates, removes the stars one by one and destroys a story with every shooting star. When the stars die, so does the land of Fantastica.

Roy Lewis, left, as a bookseller and Jake Runeckles as Bastian in The Neverending Story.

Emily Cooper

Just like every hero’s quest, it is full of dangers along the way. Friends are lost – to audible dismay of some of the younger children in the audience Saturday afternoon – and time is running out. You cannot help but be happy with the terrifying creatures you encounter during the journey.

Morla the Turtle, Ygramul The Spider and Falkor The Luck Dragon are some of the strange beasts that come to life through an amazingly clever mix of state-of-the-art lighting and old-school stagecraft. Puppeteer dressed in black do a double duty, not only for the movement, but also for delivering lines that demonstrate the versatility, talent and impeccable timing of a well-directed cast. Also adding to the promotion is a pumping, electro-infused score from Canadian rocker Hawksley Workman.

The Neverending Story ends with a satisfactory resolution and a flash of hope, and delivers a convincing message about the ingenuity of a creative mind, especially among young people. It also offers a certain method to appeal to the imagination, regardless of your age and even if you are afraid of the dark: turn on the light and read a book.

