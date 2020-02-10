The youth work of democrats is going terribly. Here’s how to fix it

While the primary season continues, many voters are left with worrying questions and tangible dismay. The same tired battles of 2016 take place again four years later, while Donald Trump’s approval sneaks higher while the Democratic unity looks like a dream. Defeating Trump would always require a campaign of a generation. Now it is starting to feel like Trump can run away with this thing. What happened?

Think back to the summer of 2019. The field of 20 odd participants was a rowdy and diverse fate, a true cross section of the modern Democratic Party. Senators and MPs, governors and mayors. Young and old, black and white and Asian and brown, gay and straight. They were, as DNC Chairman Tom Perez said, “the most diverse field in the history of our country.”

But by the time of the first primary game, the field had shrunk to a predominantly old, predominantly white, predominantly rich group of established candidates who – apart from Mayor Pete Buttigieg – could hardly claim to represent anything new. At the same time, two billionaires, Tom Steyer and Mike Bloomberg, had made their way to the top of the candidates by spending hundreds of millions of their private fortunes.

“They wanted a large, fluid, multicultural field – they didn’t get it,” said Jeff Roe, a republican political advisor who led the 2016 presidential campaign of Ted Cruz. “They wanted a new generation of leadership – they didn’t get it. They didn’t get the things they wanted. “

And that was before the disastrous Iowa caucuses dared one of the candidates the springboard they had hoped for, like the one that Obama had propelled in 2008. Instead, the story from Iowa was about how the Democrats – who defend themselves as defenders of safe and secure elections – screwed up a caucus they had four years to prepare for and damaged public confidence in the outcome. Whatever the opposite of ‘hope and change’ was, well, this was it.

However, the chaos of Iowa has made the strongest argument so far why the primary process of the Democratic Party needs to be renewed from top to bottom. Here are four ideas.

Replace Iowa with Georgia

Why invest so much money and manpower in a small, predominantly white state with little significance in the November general election? If Democrats want to build the party of the future, they must replace Iowa with Georgia. Georgia is a growing and diversifying state with a healthy mix of urban and rural populations and is already seen as a state that can turn purple, largely thanks to voting rights led by Stacey Abrams. Do you want to speed up the left shift of Georgia? Make Georgia the first primary state in 2024. Two-dozen presidential candidates who build basic organizations and spend tens of millions of dollars on advertising will do wonders in Georgia.

Down with the debates

Let’s face it: debates in the first season do more harm than good. Candidates do not have enough time to adequately explain their views on nuanced issues. News organizations that organize the debates care more about conflicts and assessments than to inform the public. And in the case of the 2020 race, the debate from DNC regulates punished candidates from the base (such as Andrew Yang) and non-east coast candidates (such as Govs. Jay Inslee from Washington and Steve Bullock from Montana) who did not have high brand recognition. Save the debates until the general election. Stay with city halls or problem-oriented forums. At least that way voters will learn something.

Reward states that make it easy to vote

Democrats must rearrange the order of their primary states and reward those states that make it easy to vote. Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina – three of the four opening games in 2020 – all have some of the most restrictive voting rights laws in the country. The Democratic Party must reward states that use automatic or same day registration, secure voting technology, early voting and mail-in ballot papers.

Ask candidates to take a ‘Ban the Big Money’ promise

As long as Republicans have the power, Congress will not lift a finger to curb the legalized bribery and corruption that have been unleashed by decades of misguided legal decisions, including Citizens United. Meanwhile, Democrats must demand that their primary candidates promise not to accept money from Super PACs, use rich bundlers or accept company money. Such a promise would build trust among voters, give starting candidates a fair chance and the Democratic Party respond to the working people it claims to represent.

Whoever the Democratic nominee is, the usual choice between “turning the base” versus “winning swing voters” is a false one. Trump’s re-election campaign is spending huge amounts of money not only to mobilize those who voted for him last time, but also to find and register millions of new voters. Democratic agents say that a multiracial movement is needed, such as the one that Obama chose in 2008 to inspire both Democrats and independent voters. “There is a lot of headroom for both Trump and the Democratic candidate,” said Ben Wikler, chairman of the Wisconsin Democratic Party, about the race in 2020. “It’s going to be radically different” from 2016.

The point of a presidential primary is to choose a candidate and establish that candidate for success in the general election. This time it can feel like the opposite has happened. Win or lose in November, a statement is in place.