Loading...

The 5-year-old Sudbury girl who survived the eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEA) this year now enters half-day nursery, MetroWest Daily News reported. The news was announced in Sophia Garabedian's GoFundMe account on December 16, which has since stopped accepting donations after raising $ 191,276 for Garabedian after he was diagnosed with EEA on September 6. According to the page, managed by family friend Debbie Moynihan, Garabedian is "pretty good" with her recovery and is still in outpatient therapy, but she will. Soon the half-day kindergarten in Sudbury will begin. "We are very grateful for your progress and continue to pray for your full recovery," reads the GoFundMe page. Garabedian was discharged from the Boston Children's Hospital on September 20 and was transferred to Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital where he underwent "intense therapies," according to the GoFundMe page. He is the youngest person in Massachusetts who has contracted the rare disease transmitted by mosquitoes. After returning home on October 4, Garabedian received tutoring a couple of days a week at his elementary school, according to the GoFundMe page. He was also able to order candy on Halloween, dressed as Anna in the Disney movie "Frozen."

The 5-year-old Sudbury girl who survived the eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEA) this year now enters half-day nursery, MetroWest Daily News reported.

The news was announced in Sophia Garabedian's GoFundMe account on December 16, which has since stopped accepting donations after raising $ 191,276 for Garabedian after he was diagnosed with EEA on September 6.

According to the page, administered by family friend Debbie Moynihan, Garabedian is doing "quite well" with her recovery and is still in outpatient therapy, but soon she will begin kindergarten in half a day in Sudbury.

"We are very grateful for your progress and continue to pray for your full recovery," reads the GoFundMe page.

Garabedian was discharged from the Boston Children's Hospital on September 20 and was transferred to the Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, where she underwent "intense therapies," according to the GoFundMe page.

He is the youngest person in Massachusetts who has contracted the rare disease transmitted by mosquitoes. After returning home on October 4, Garabedian received tutoring a couple of days a week at his elementary school, according to the GoFundMe page.

He was also able to order candy on Halloween, dressed as Anna in the Disney movie "Frozen."

. (tagsToTranslate) eee (t) sophia garabedian