The young Wakefield filmmaker will see films broadcast on Sky Arts

A Wakefield filmmaker has been announced as a finalist in a film competition where she will receive £ 10,000 and her short film about Sky Arts.

shortFLIX, Creative England’s short film program, has announced Carrie Battram as one of five young filmmakers who will each air a short film for Sky Arts in 2020.

Carrie Battram.

Carrie will introduce her film Left Behind, a small, about 15-year-old Johnny who, after his mother’s death, finds connection and hope through the things she left behind.

The short film program in conjunction with Sky Arts and ScreenSkills is a valuable opportunity for new voices, to create various and representative films for broadcasting, to work with experienced professionals and to benefit from further training, supervision and support.

After more than 300 applications and an initial development process, which included a cohort of 26 selected filmmakers, the five outstanding projects were selected by a commission and awarded a production price of £ 10,000 each.

The program, which Creative England runs in collaboration with Sky Arts and ScreenSkills, is aimed at aspiring filmmakers aged 18 to 25 who have no job, no schooling or vocational training. The focus is on underrepresented voices.

Carrie with the other four finalists from across the country.

ShortFLIX 2019 ambassadors include Noel Clarke, Ellie Kendrick, Karla Crome and Oscar-winner Rachel Shenton.

Other finalists include Johnny Massahi, who will shoot High Tide, a psychedelic roller coaster comedy, after the relationship between two brothers trapped in a sinking RV is disrupted.

Next on the list is Danny Seymour from Cheshire, who brings Offended to the table, the story of a middle-aged man who will begin his first “date” in years in the near future, where people will express their reactions in a very surprising way bring.

Londoner John Akinde joins them with If I Die Today and the story of David, who is caught between friendship, revenge and doing the right thing when he’s involved in neighborhood gang wars.

Isabella Culver, also from London, gives us seven sisters, a story of modern witchcraft in which the protagonist Juliet searches for an unusual form of therapy for the PTSD she is experiencing.

Noel Clarke, shortFLIX ambassador, says: “This type of program is so important for young filmmakers that they have the opportunity to put their experience into practice and realize their ideas.

“This industry is known for being difficult to get into, so it’s great to see shortFLIX support new talent.”