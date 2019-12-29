The year the Reserve Bank blew the whistle on climate change

Loading...

The tone has been measured but the message has been pointed: climate change will have a profound economic impact and the first decision-makers and companies are taking measures to meet the challenge, the lower the economic costs.

Debelle said that few forces currently at work in the economy "have the scale, persistence and systemic risk of climate change".

Strong words for a central banker.

He explained how the effects of global warming would amount to a double economic blow.

Both the physical impact of climate change, such as more frequent extreme weather events, and the transition to a low-carbon economy through new regulations or new pricing mechanisms were "likely to have an impact." top-notch economic ".

Debelle said that Australia's financial stability "will be best served by an orderly transition rather than by an abruptly disorderly transition".

But he warned that "trend changes" in the economy caused by climate change are unlikely to be fluid.

"There will likely be volatility around the trend, with the potential to adversely affect the results of peaks above the trend," said Debelle.

He showed that climate change will now take into account how the Reserve manages its main responsibilities, including setting interest rates and overseeing Australia’s financial stability.

"We are trying to learn and take advantage of the expertise of others as much as possible to understand and contribute to the discussion around the serious challenge of climate change," said Debelle.

The Reserve Bank's second strike came in October when it included a special section on the risks posed by climate change in its semi-annual financial stability review.

"Climate change exposes financial institutions and the financial system more broadly to risks that will increase over time, if left untreated," he said.

These risks are notoriously difficult to assess for companies due to their long-term nature and complexity. The possibility that governments will change climate-related policies in the future adds to the uncertainty.

The October report indicates that the crucial insurance sector is most directly exposed to the physical impacts of climate change. He pointed out that claims for natural disaster during the current decade had been more than double those of the previous decade, after adjusting for inflation, which " is expected to increase over time. "

The Reserve has warned that climate change will expose more assets held by households and businesses to increased physical risks "such as property located in areas prone to bush fires or coastal".

But the challenge of accurately pinpointing this risk will create an economy-wide dilemma.

"If insurers underestimate these risks, it could threaten their viability in the event of extreme weather events resulting in very large losses," said the report.

"On the other hand, extra-billing would hamper the risk pooling function provided by insurance and unduly limit economic activity."

The report even looked at the possibility that businesses and households completely lose access to insurance in some cases.

"Even if properly assessed, more of these risks may become uninsurable, forcing households, businesses or governments to assume this risk," he said.

A number of other economic analysts believe that climate change will ultimately make many properties too expensive to insure, although the change may occur over several decades.

The home and businesses were badly affected in Bilpin during the December fires. Credit: Nick Moir

A report released this month by the Australia Institute, a progressive think tank, said that a large number of Australian properties will likely become uninsurable due to the effects of climate change. And this, in turn, will affect property values.

"There are frightening predictions about the increasing frequency of natural disasters and it seems likely that many properties will become prohibitively expensive to insure, or that insurance will not be offered", said the author of the report, Mark Ogge.

This would result in a multitude of perverse economic incentives for landowners, says Ogge. This may even require costly “managed retirement” from certain populated areas.

Ogge argues that a National Fund for Climate Disasters should be established to reduce the burden of costs to households and taxpayers of natural disaster response and recovery.

But the Insurance Council of Australia says parts of Australia will inevitably become uninsurable or unaffordable due to climate change "fail to recognize that mitigation and adaptation can prevent some of the worst impacts of conditions extreme weather ".

Loading

A statement on climate change and insurance issued by the board a few weeks after the RBA's financial stability review said that no region of Australia should be uninsurable provided that " governments are investing appropriately in ongoing mitigation and resilience measures to protect communities from known and predicted risks, including the impact of climate change. "

Matt Wade is a senior economics writer at the Sydney Morning Herald.

Most seen in business

Loading