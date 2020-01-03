The year 2019 saw a record increase in female filmmakers, but there is still room for improvement, according to a study

Loading...

2019 saw the largest number of female filmmakers in 13 years, but there is still a long way to go before reaching parity, according to a new study published by The New York Times.

In total, 10% of the directors of the best films last year were women, according to the study, according to the Times. This was double the number of female directors in 2018, and a little more than double the amount that has been the average since 2007.

In addition, two of the five most successful films of 2019 were co-directed by women, according to Entertainment Weekly. "Captain Marvel" was directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, while "Frozen II" was directed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck.

However, there have been other notable films produced by women in 2019, including "Little Women" by Greta Gerwig, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" by Marielle Heller and "Harriet" by Kasi Lemmons, according to EW.

"We're finally seeing some traction," said Stacy L. Smith, one of the study's authors, in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "A confluence of factors has led to a real moment in 2019."

However, the study authors acknowledged that, as progress is made, there are other areas that need improvement.

For example, according to EW, women of color are underrepresented in leadership roles more dramatically than women in general.

The percentage of directors who are women of color decreased from 2018 to 2019, and in the course of the 13-year study, less than 1% of all directors were women of color, Smith told EW.

"While 2019 is an exceptional year for women, we cannot say that there is a real change until all women have access and opportunity to work at this level," said Smith, according to EW.

The study analyzed Metacritic movie scores and found that the highest average and average scores were for films of women of color, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"However, women of color are less likely to work as directors in the 100 best films every year," Smith told The Hollywood Reporter. "These findings suggest that when companies seek to hire the" best person for the job, "they are not based on objective criteria, but on a subjective view of the narrators."

Several major films directed by female filmmakers will hit theaters in 2020, and a Fandango survey found that the most anticipated films of the year come from directors, according to the Times.

These early films include "Wonder Woman 1984," directed by Patty Jenkins; "Black Widow", directed by Cate Shortland; and "Birds of Prey," directed by Cathy Yan, the Times reported.