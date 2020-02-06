The XF58 Ice Princess is part Cadillac, part Studebaker and many great

The Chicago Auto Show is (mostly) known as a truck, SUV, and van event, but one of the most unique models on display was a car. However, it’s one that you probably didn’t see coming.

We’re talking about the XF58 Ice Princess, one of several vehicles exhibited by Klairmont Kollections.

The XF58 Ice Princess is essentially a combination of a Studebaker and a Cadillac. The front end gives way to a long flow that meets a double bubble hood. There are also side exhaust pipes and massive rear wings.

The unique design continues in the cabin as there are golden seats separated by a V-shaped console. There are also retro measuring devices and red carpeting.

The custom model was designed by Richard Fletcher and is said to use a massive 8.2 liter Cadillac V8 engine. There’s no word on specifications, but the engine has had a number of different performances over the years, including a maximum output of 400 HP (298 kW / 406 HP) and torque of 745 Nm (550 lb-ft).

For those unfamiliar with Klairmont collections, it’s an automobile paradise founded by World War II veteran Larry Klairmont. He made a fortune on real estate and thereby acquired an impressive collection of over 300 cars. The collection contains a little bit of everything, including classics, customs and curios.

The Chicago Tribune wrote an interesting article about Klairmont a few years ago, and you can see his collection here.

