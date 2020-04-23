The Xbox Series X trademark application has announced the new console logo

UPDATE: April 22, 2020, 4:25 p.m. EDT A Microsoft spokesperson responded to our request for confirmation about the Series X logo: “As we develop new products and services, we periodically file trademarks that may contribute to their future That said, trademark filings do not imply a final imagination. Further this time. “

Not only did the upcoming Xbox Series X console depart from the previous consoles in terms of size and shape, it also appeared to come with a new logo.

Microsoft filed a trademark application on April 16 to register a new Series X logo, which the Xbox Series X subreddit saw on Tuesday. The logo, which is registered for every possible use imaginable, has the word Series written vertically next to a large X that is quite different from the circular Xbox X logo we’ve been using since the Xbox launch 360 in 2005.

The Series logo is from the trademark application.

While the Xbox X’s circular logo is still visible on the Xbox Series X console and controller pictures we’ve seen, this new logo may appear in the area of ​​old fashioned promotional material, merchandise, physical cases video games, and all kinds of other places.

This weird, straight-up new X doesn’t appear in any promotional videos or materials for the Xbox Series X yet, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see it launch more as the year goes on and we’re closer in hopes of releasing the holiday window 2020.

The new logo seems to fit this new console. While previous consoles in the Xbox family fit a somewhat similar pattern (slimmer and longer), the Series X will be a tall monolith with a square width and length. The new look deserves a new logo.

While the trademark application seems to have made this official official, nothing is certain until Microsoft announced it. Microsoft did not immediately respond to our request for confirmation that it was the official Xbox Series X logo.

h / t Windows Central

