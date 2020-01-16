The Xbox Elite Series 2 controller is $ 20 off Amazon Prime members

To let you know that you are buying something that is presented here, Mashable may earn a partner commission.

The investment is worth it.

Picture: Microsoft

By Dylan HaasMashable Shopping2020-01-16 16:17:25 UTC

TL; DR: The ultra-customizable Xbox Elite Series 2 controller is already available for $ 20. The only downside is that you have to be an Amazon Prime member.

We would definitely not recommend an almost $ 200 gaming controller if it isn’t 100% worth it. If you’re able to drop money, the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller is absolutely worth the entry price – and it’s on sale right now.

The only restriction to get access to the discounted price (which is currently $ 20) is that you must be an Amazon Prime member. (Pro tip: just sign up for the free trial if you don’t have Prime yet.)

SEE ALSO: Best 4K TVs for games: Samsung QLED, LG OLED, Sony and more

So why throw $ 160 on a controller when all consoles already have a free one? A couple of reasons. Number one, it’s probably one of the most convenient controllers you’ll ever hold in your hands – you’ll be able to play for hours without getting a cramp. Number two, it has a number of customization options that you can customize to suit your specific playing style. This includes interchangeable thumb handle shapes, interchangeable D-pads and various back paddles to choose from. Better yet, you can quickly reconfigure the controller settings and assign specific prompts to the buttons you want. You will also receive a carrying case in which the charging station of the device can be conveniently stowed (up to 40 hours of playing time with a full charge). To top it off, you can easily connect the Elite Series 2 to your PC via Bluetooth. (Sorry, not compatible with PlayStation 4.)

Although it’s a big change, the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller is worth the cost if you manage to invest in one – get a $ 20 discount on Amazon now (as long as you’re a Prime member).