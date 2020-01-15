The Wyoming National Guard appoints the best members of the year

“Wyoming Army and Air National Guard Soldiers and Airmen will be selected as those who exceeded their mission goals during the Outstanding Soldier and Airman of the Year banquet 2019 at the Little American Hotel in Cheyenne, Wyoming on January 11, 2019 , (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Lee Murphy)

CASPER, Wyo. – The Wyoming National Guard held its “Outstanding Soldier and Airman of the Year” banquet on January 11.

At the banquet, service members were honored in 2019 for their “outstanding service”.

The people were honored for their “leadership, military stance, knowledge of military customs, community service and personal accomplishments,” according to the Wyoming National Guard.

The following people received awards (unless otherwise stated, they live in Cheyenne):