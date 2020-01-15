The Wyoming National Guard appoints the best members of the year

“Wyoming Army and Air National Guard Soldiers and Airmen will be selected as those who exceeded their mission goals during the Outstanding Soldier and Airman of the Year banquet 2019 at the Little American Hotel in Cheyenne, Wyoming on January 11, 2019 , (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Lee Murphy)
CASPER, Wyo. – The Wyoming National Guard held its “Outstanding Soldier and Airman of the Year” banquet on January 11.
At the banquet, service members were honored in 2019 for their “outstanding service”.
The people were honored for their “leadership, military stance, knowledge of military customs, community service and personal accomplishments,” according to the Wyoming National Guard.
The following people received awards (unless otherwise stated, they live in Cheyenne):
- 1st class pilot Kayla Evarts, 153rd command and control squadron, pilot of the year
- Spc. Clay Schaffner, 133rd Engineer Company, Soldier of the Year, comes from Laramie
- Staff Sgt. Mason Bicandi, 153rd Security Squadron, Air Force Officer of the Year, is from Fort Collins, Colorado.
- Staff Sgt.Alex Goldfarb, G Company, 2nd Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment, Army Sergeant of the Year.
- Master Sgt.David Sutter, 153rd Airlift, First Sergeant of the Year, is from Fort Collins, Colorado.
- Senior Master Sgt. Denise Hondel, Wyoming Joint Armed Forces Headquarters, Senior Air Noncommissioned Officer of the Year.
- Captain Logan Koerwitz, G Company, 2nd Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment, Army Company Officer of the Year, is from Wheatland.
- Evan Reed, Squadron of the 153rd Security Forces, Air Company Officer of the Year, is from Wellington, Colorado.
- James Butcher, Chief Warrant Officer, G Company, 2nd Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment, Warrant Officer of the Year, is from Scottsbluff, Nebraska.
- The high-ranking aviator Adam Sigrist, 153rd Medical Group, is the upcoming six of the year and comes from Denver.
- Technology. Sgt. William Carson received the “Top Accessions of the Year” award and is the Production Recruiter of the Year for the Wyoming Air National Guard.
- Technology. Sgt.Mark Brinkman is the Rookie Production Recruiter of the Year for the Wyoming Air National Guard.
- Staff Sgt.Raymond Davis is Recruit of the Year for the Wyoming Army National Guard and Recruit of the Year for Region 6 of the Army National Guard.
- Technology. Sgt.Shaundra Smith, 153rd Force Support Squadron, is the Flag Heritage Team Member of the Year. This award is a symbol of the enormous voluntary and fundamental commitment that a Flag Team member must have.