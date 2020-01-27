The Wyoming man is recommended for drug abuse in Natrona County

Thomas Allee (courtesy of the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office)

CASPER, Wyo. – A man from Sweetwater County was arrested at a weekend campground southwest of Casper in Natrona County and charged with drug crime.

Natrona County Sheriff’s Office officials report that 35-year-old Thomas Allee was arrested at around 11:45 p.m. on January 24, 2020. He faces charges of possession of a heavy criminal weight of methamphetamine and marijuana crime.

MPs said Allee was contacted by Wyoming Game and Fish officials at a campsite near the Government Bridge as part of an investigation into possible wildlife detection. Allee was reported to be in a vehicle that was stopped on suspicion of the headlamp.

NCSO officials replied to the area and it was reported during the investigation that alley was searched and found to contain approximately 16 grams of suspicious methamphetamine.

Allee was reportedly detained after the discovery and reportedly told investigators that the substance was methamphetamine.

After being transported to the Natrona County Detention Center, Allee was reported to have a small amount of marijuana.

Any person listed or arrested is presumed innocent until convicted in court. Fees may change after official filings with the Natrona County Prosecutor.