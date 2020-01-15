The Wyoming law would create new hurdles for wind and solar projects and protect natural resources

Shutterstock

CASPER, Wyo. – Wyoming legislation will consider a bill that would create new regulations for state wind and solar farm projects.

The draft law would change existing approval rules for such projects.

“The facility will not prevent the development of a mineral resource in Wyoming or make it uneconomical,” says a proposed regulation.

If the proposed facilities were designed to prevent or influence such development of mineral resources, the draft law would not permit approval.

“Fallow land” refers to land that “was previously used for industrial, commercial or other purposes and has impaired the property for certain purposes or has made the property an unlikely candidate for restoration”.

“When a plant generates electricity from solar energy and the associated solar collector systems, the plant is on a fallow area … not within 100 feet of occupied buildings if the height of one component of the plant exceeds ten (10). Feet from the surface of the floor, ”says the draft law.

County Commissioner Boards would be prevented from issuing permits for wind turbines if:

The base of a proposed tower would be located next to a piece of property or a facility at a distance of 110% of the maximum height of the tower, unless all neighboring property owners waive it in writing

The base of a proposed tower would be next to a public driveway at a distance of 110% of the maximum tower height

Any proposed tower or structure would be “less than five times (5.5 times) the maximum height of the tower, but never less than 1,000 feet from a level subdivision” unless all property owners do without it written

Any proposed tower or structure would be “less than five times (5.5 times) the maximum height of the tower, but never less than 1,000 feet from a residential or apartment building”. unless all owners waive in writing

If a proposed tower base were less than half a mile from a city

County officers are prevented from issuing permits for solar systems if:

The facility would be within 2,000 feet of an occupied structure or residence, unless all owners waive in writing (for facilities to be built on undeveloped land).

The facility would be within 2,000 feet of “any border in an area with likely future development on undeveloped land”.

The facility would be within 30 meters of an occupied structure or public right of way if it was on a brownfield site, unless no component of the facility exceeded 30 meters above the ground

The facility would be on undeveloped land within 200 feet of each driveway

When the facility is located in an open area less than 800 m from public right of way

Solar permits could also only be issued if “the Federal Aviation Authority and the Federal Aviation and Installation Authority have determined that there is no hazard and the clearing house is committed to taking the necessary remedial measures to remedy possible adverse effects on military operations and readiness Will get.

Wind turbines must not be located within three kilometers of launching or control systems for defense missiles or active missile complexes, unless the military commander waives them in writing.

The rules will enter into force on July 1, 2020 when the proposed law comes into force.

The draft law is sponsored by the Interim Committee of the Joint Corporations, Elections & Political Subdivisions.

