The Wyoming law does not comply with national law and increases the minimum age for tobacco sales to 21 years

CASPER, Wyo. – According to federal law, it is now illegal to sell tobacco to people under the age of 21.

President Donald Trump signed a law on December 20, 2019 that raised the minimum age to buy tobacco from 18 to 21 years old.

However, according to the laws of the State of Wyoming, the minimum age for the purchase of tobacco and e-cigarette products is set at 18 years. Because the state and federal laws are out of sync, Casper police cannot enforce the new federal regulations.

According to the police, it is forbidden to buy tobacco products in Casper when they are under the age of 21, but the state would have to change its laws so that the police can enforce this.

“Wyoming lawmakers are currently reviewing a bill that, if passed, would raise the legal age to purchase tobacco 21,” added PD Casper. “If this bill becomes the Wyoming State Statute, the Casper Police Department can enforce it.”

“We are eagerly awaiting updates regarding this new federal and potential state law. As soon as we receive them, we will share them with our community. “

Despite the police department’s inability to enforce the new federal law, they encourage people to abide by these rules.