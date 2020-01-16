The Wyoming governor says coal is under pressure and supports the marketing program

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

CASPER, Wyo. – In a letter to the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee, Mark Gordon, Wyoming’s governor, said that “the state’s coal industry is under pressure.”

“There are market forces, national guidelines, laws of other states, and even international agreements, all of which aim to reduce the amount of coal used, and thereby the amount of coal produced here,” Gordon wrote. “Regrettably, these changes could result in good careers being cut and our earnings falling significantly. As you know, they have been helping every school child in the country for decades.”

“These are tough times for one of our most stable industries, and unfortunately the times for the industry don’t look any better in the near future.”

Article below …

Gordon added that the state cannot control market forces. However, he pointed to coal mining efforts “by withstanding the pressure to close coal-fired power plants early and promote CO2 capture to preserve coal as a viable and reliable fuel.”

He added his support to continue fighting for coal rights “before the courts and elsewhere”.

“One of the next steps I am proposing is adding $ 1 million to top up and maintain the coal market from the Strategic Investments & Projects account,” Gordon wrote. “This program is used to defend our coal industry to protect the revenue it provides to the state.”

Gordon also pushed for legislation to create a coal marketing program that would provide at least $ 1 million in funding to his office as part of that program.