The Wyoming governor announces support for the Trump NEPA rollback

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

CASPER, Wyo. – Governor Mark Gordon made a statement on President Donald Trump’s announcement that the president is seeking to modernize the National Environmental Policy Act.

In a dramatic setback by environmental regulators, President Donald Trump took steps Thursday to pave the way and speed up the development of a variety of commercial projects by restricting the federal review of their environmental impact.

“The United States cannot compete and thrive if a bureaucratic system prevents us from building what we need,” Trump said in the White House when he announced the proposed regulatory rollback, surrounded by cabinet secretaries, industry leaders, and workers protective helmets.

Trump’s proposal is to significantly restrict the scope of the half-century National Environmental Policy Law signed in 1970 by Republican President Richard Nixon. In addition to the Clean Air Act and the Clean Air Act, it was one of the first fundamental environmental laws of the time to set out the country’s most important protective measures.

The national environmental law called on federal agencies to assess whether a project would harm the air, land, water, or wildlife. The public, including those living in the vicinity of a proposed dam, pipeline, or other major project, also had the right to review and input. Congress said at the time that the nation was “fulfilling each generation’s responsibility as an environmental trustee for future generations”.

Environmental groups and democratic legislators have countered that the proposed withdrawal would significantly protect the environment and would deprive the public of the right to know and comment on the potential damage to a project.

One of the most important proposed changes is one that would restrict the federal government’s obligation to carry out environmental assessments to projects with substantial federal funding.

The change would mean that a number of largely privately financed and managed projects would not fall under the legal requirements for federal environmental studies and for public review and commentary.

Other changes, including a two-year period for assessing the environmental impact of a project.

The proposal will be published in the Federal Register in the coming days, followed by a period of 60 days for public comment.

Professional associations and town planners spoke out against the administration’s proposal.

“Ignoring the future impacts of climate change as part of the country’s core environmental assessment law will only increase development costs and future disaster recovery for taxpayers and communities and make us all more vulnerable to its already apparent impacts,” the American Planning Association said the association of state floodplain managers in a statement.

Home Secretary David Bernhardt told reporters that Trump would “deliver a home run … by cutting red tape that paralyzed project decision-making.”

Trump has called for oil and gas pipelines in particular to be pushed ahead despite local opposition throughout his presidency. He advocated reducing the time and duration of environmental audits for projects.

Industry, including the oil and gas sector, has urged the government to meet its commitments to the federal government to amend the enforcement of NEPA when projects are approved or rejected.

Nixon signed the National Environmental Policy Act when public outrage over the Santa Barbara, California, 1969 oil spill and other pollution of the air, water and soil spurred the country’s most important environmental measures.

The Wyoming governor, Mark Gordon, has pledged his and the state’s support to “modernize” the NEPA.

The governor’s statement is published below:

I support President Trump’s leadership in leading the reform of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) of the Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ).

NEPA is an important political tool to ensure that the environmental impact of the large federal measures planned is adequately taken into account. It is neither a platform to engage in speculative imagination, nor should it be seen as a practical mechanism to hinder development. Rather, the NEPA process should inform and improve the proposed measures by providing a better understanding of the potential impact of these measures.

As the home of the nation’s first national park, we in Wyoming are particularly proud of our environment and the protection of our natural resources. Wyoming has worked closely with our federal partners over the years to reconcile environmental protection with the opportunities for faster decision-making. States and cooperating agencies are important partners and can use invaluable resources to support this process. Wyoming is ready to help.

Governor of Wyoming, Mark Gordon, posted a statement on January 9, 2020

