Loading...

(Pexels)

CASPER, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Health is looking for creative healthcare solutions that are designed to help address some of the common healthcare challenges that Wyoming faces.

The Wyoming Legislature made a one-time allocation of $ 1 million last year to a healthcare innovation study project. WDH states that they have been mandated to set rules, select applicants, and manage the fund.

According to a WDH statement, studies hoping for support from the fund must have at least one of the following objectives:

Article below …

Reduce long-term care, chronic illness, or other health care costs in the state of Wyoming

Allow people in need of care to stay in their homes and communities

Develop the necessary long-term care or other health services in Wyoming

Use broadband internet to access health services

The department accepts applications for the project, which must be received by June 30. For more information on the project and selection process, as well as application details and forms, visit the Wyoming Department of Health website.