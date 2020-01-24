(Shutterstock)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Wyoming legislation will consider a draft law that approves school food surplus programs designed to help students who cannot afford to pay for their food.

When legislation is approved, programs are permitted that offer free food surpluses for a snack or breakfast, lunch, or dinner to students who cannot buy a snack, breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

“Excess food provided through a school program can be undeserved food, whether packaged or unwrapped, whole products, packaged raw products, or unshelled fruit,” the bill said.

According to the Wyoming Hunger Initiative, approximately 71,000 Wyoming residents face food insecurity each year. Food insecurity means not being able to deliver healthy and nutritious food, not eating enough or missing meals to make ends meet.

In October 2019, Wyoming First Lady Jennie Gordon launched the Wyoming Hunger Initiative, whose mission is to end childhood hunger in the state. The grassroots initiative works to prevent food insecurity by increasing awareness and support for the work of local anti-hunger organizations across the country.

The proposal provides for school districts to accept and use food donated by a nonprofit to their food surplus program.

It also says that this program would also be able to donate excess school lunches to a charity for charity.

You can find more information on this legislative proposal at this link.

Legislators will start their budget meeting in Cheyenne on February 10th.