The Wyo Arts Council encourages young songwriters to take part in the competition

Photo courtesy of Kelly Walsh Department of Theater

CASPER, Wyo. – The Wyoming Arts Council encourages young songwriters to participate in a national competition.

The organization shared a link to the competition homepage on social media on January 14, 2020. along with a message that encourages high school age songwriters to enter the competition.

The Musical Theater Songwriting Challenge is an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts and a national competition for students who have a passion for writing songs that could be part of a musical theater production.

The contest’s website states that the contest is open to a wide range of music styles represented in contemporary music theater, including hip-hop, rock, R&B, country, jazz, and more.

The songwriting challenge finalists are selected from six regions of the country and brought together with mentors who work professionally in musical theater to develop their songs in Broadway-ready compositions, both through video chats and in personal work sessions. The finalists’ songs are professionally recorded by Broadway artists in New York City. The songs are recorded on a CD, broadcast on national radio and published in a songbook by Samuel French.

The application portal is now open for the 2020 Songwriting Challenge. Applications will be accepted by March 6, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

For the Musical Theater Songwriting Challenge, the National Foundation for Art announces that it has partnered with the American Theater Wing and in collaboration with Disney Theatrical Productions and Samuel French, a division of Concord Records.