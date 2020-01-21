The WVU organizes the annual MLK Day Unity Breakfast

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University hosted Martin Luther King, Jr.’s annual Unity Breakfast, attended by nearly 300 people, including teachers, students, and special guests.

The event is organized by the WVU Center for Diversity, Justice and Inclusion in Mountainlair. Marjorie Fuller, director of the WVU Center for Black Culture and Research, helped with the organization and said the event was her favorite event every year because she has been shown to inspire students and other participants.

“It is so important that we make the MLK breakfast to preserve the work, life and legacy of Dr. To remind Martin Luther King and inspire our students and everyone here to push it forward and imitate the values ​​that he has spoken out for, ”Fuller said.

The keynote speaker at the event was WVU alumni Eugene Napoleon, who was a setback for mountaineers in the 1980s. Napoleon is now the CEO of NAP Records and NAP Sports Vision Entertainment. Napoleon said it was a really humiliating honor to return to his alma mater on MLK Day, which he sees as his second home.

He spoke to the audience about his own problems and difficulties and also used Dr. King’s messages about love, unity and perseverance to inspire the audience.

Napoleon said he was happy to see school become a melting pot of ethnic groups because it is something Dr. King would have made proud.

“When I was here in the mid-80s, it wasn’t as much as it is now. To see it, it speaks volumes about where we are, and I hope we go further and I think we will do it, “said Napoleon.” This university has evolved in such a dynamic way, especially when There are colored people on this campus who graduate with multiple degrees. It’s great to see that. “

Napoleon talks to the audience about Dr. King’s influence

An essential part of the celebrations for the MLK Day of the WVU is the use of the day as a day of service. The more than 100 students in the audience left the event to participate in charitable projects to improve the community.

Most went out to work with local nonprofits while others stayed in the building to do their part.

Some of the residents of the building worked with the Appalachian Prison Book Project (APBP), which provides books to inmates in West Virginia, Maryland, Kentucky, Tennesse, Virginia, and Ohio. Judy Panagakos, an APBP board member, oversaw the students’ work.

“What we have them do is read the prisoner’s letter and then write a little note to the prisoner, which we will include in the free book that we will be sending,” said Panagakos. “Then they literally wrap it up and stick a stamp on it so that we can get everything in the mail tomorrow. If everything goes well, we’ll probably make 300 books.”

She said APBP worked a lot with the WVU and was special this time because these students attended when they didn’t have to.

“It’s great to see people they could be gone today, it’s great,” said Panagakos. “And I know there are other things going on in the building, other service projects in the building, and it’s wonderful that they chose ours, and we’re really happy about that.”

Marjorie Fuller repeated Panagakos’ views of the students who attended the day of the service. Her department, the Center for Black Culture and Research, supports the WVU Center for Services, since her work is not only important for the community, but also for the development of the students.

“We bring our students here and expect them to get an education and to go out into the world and do great things,” said Fuller. “But we have to remember that training is not just in the classroom, but that training is about learning how to be whole and decent and how to give and share people, and they do it there and our students are so receptive to it. I am so proud to be part of it and to see how they do the things they do. ‘