The WOTSO working group is testing the appetite of investors with a donation of USD 40 million

Loading...

The $ 40 million goal is based on WOTSO doubling the footprint of its co-working spaces located and located in suburban and regional workers in New South Wales, Canberra, Queensland and Tasmania.

The company, led by managing director Stuart Brown, has set itself the goal of becoming an “ubiquitous” brand outside of major capitals at a time when start-up hubs and co-working spaces are primarily focus on CBD locations.

Loading

“It addresses the challenges of long commuting to CBD offices that many workers face, especially in large cities or when the transport infrastructure is inadequate or inefficient,” the prospectus said.

Mr. Brown said the company could not predict the health of the IPO market that it could enter this year, but believed that WOTSO had growth opportunities as it was a “fundamental change” in the use of office space by businesses and individuals react.

“On-site and regional office space allows our members to work where they want. In the Australian capitals, the average commute to work is now 66 minutes – our model responds to it, as does the demand for work-life balance,” he said.

WOTSO increased sales from $ 1.2 million in 2014 to $ 13.8 million in fiscal 2019.

The company has 17 locations across the country and plans to double this number by establishing potential new leases ranging from $ 500 to $ 1,000 per square meter.

As an independent company, WOTSO intends to list ASX in the near future after the capital increase has been completed. The shares issued as part of this offer will not reach the ASX boards.

The Australian co-working sector continues to expand, although investors have been closely watching the market after Wework pulled its float.

The industry accounts for around 20 percent of the global office market and around 4 percent in Australia. From the small open space in a hotel lobby or a shopping center to the large leases of WeWork and its competitors, there are many options.

In the meantime, niche office gamers have turned to investors to launch new collaborative efforts, such as the women-focused office startup Frankly Co, which is asking the public about $ 2.5 million through equity crowdfunding.

The offer is expected to be sent out to shareholders next week.

consequences MySmallBusiness on Twitter. Facebook and LinkedIn,

Emma is the small business reporter for The Age and Sydney Morning Herald based in Melbourne.

Most often seen in business

Loading