Deep inside the vault of the National Museum of American History is a battered Atari case containing the game known as “the worst video game ever”. The game is called E.T. the alien, and it was so bad that even the power of Steven Spielberg couldn’t save it. It was so despicable that all the remaining specimens were buried deep in the desert. And it was so terrible that it was blamed for the collapse of the American home video game industry in the early 1980s.

More than 154 million treasures fill the Smithsonian's vaults, but where the public view ends, Sidedoor begins. With the help of biologists, artists, historians, archaeologists, zookeepers and astrophysicists, presenter Lizzie Peabody sneaks through Smithsonian's side door to search for stories that cannot be found anywhere else.

