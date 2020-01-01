The worst 10 San Jose Sharks records halfway – The Reporter

Loading...

There is no way around it: the San Jose Sharks record of 17-21-3 is one of the 10 worst in the team's history at the midpoint of the season.

The 37 points the team has after 41 games, with a percentage of .451 points, occupies the fifth worst place in the team's history among all regular seasons with 82 games. For the 28 seasons, the record is the ninth worst in terms of percentage points.

In the last 27 years, there were times when the Sharks reached the NHL playoffs despite not having a winning mid-season record. However, the Sharks team this season will need a second half of the race to do the same, as they entered on Wednesday 15 and last place in the Western Conference.

The worst records of San Jose Sharks halfway

Percentage of registration points for the year

* 2002-2003: 15-18-5-3, 38 points. 463

2019-2020: 17-21-3, 37 points, .451

1998-1999: 13-18-10, 36 points, .439

1997-1998: 15-21-5, 35 points, .427

nineteen ninety five: 9-13-2, 20 points, .417 (the season was 48 games)

* 1996-1997: 14-22-5, 33 points, .402

1993-94: 12-20-9, 33 points, .402 (the season was 84 games)

* 1991-1992: 9-28-3, 21 points, .263 (the season was 80 games)

* 1995-1996: 8-29-4, 20 points, percentage of .244 points

* 1992-1993: 6-34-2, 14 points, .167 (the season was 84 games)

* Lost playoffs