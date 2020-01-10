The world's tallest hotel will be opened in Dubai in the 2020s

Loading...

Architects are constantly trying to reinvent the game and write history, let’s be honest, that is always part of the mission file.

As reported by MSN.com, it seems that we are not far away from remaking history, because the new highest hotel in the world will look like in a few years.

Writing history

Via: Emaar Properties

The colossus known as the Ciel tower is set to reach a staggering 360.4 meters (1,182 feet), as confirmed by the developer The First Group. It will contain approximately 1,200 luxury suites with the various properties spread over an amazing 82 different floors.

The former king

Via: Agoda

In 2018 we saw Dubai take full control of the market of the ‘largest hotel’ when the Gevora Hotel of 1,168 feet entered the stage.

It was remarkable for receiving certification from the Guinness World Records, and although the government at the top might be short-lived, the record at least remains in the Dubai family.

Looking to the future

Via: Retail & Leisure International

The purpose of The First Group is to obtain the certification they need to make the Ciel Tower officially the highest hotel in the world.

It will be open at the end of 2022 or early 2023, and of course it will contribute to the long line of incredibly high hotels alongside the Gevora, the JW Marriott Marquis, the Rose Rayhaan and the Burj al Arab.

They change things there, and they do it in a big way.

