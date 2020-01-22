The world's oldest meteorite impact was created 43 miles crater in Australia - 2 billion years ago

The oldest crater on earth is precisely dated and scientists think the impact could have changed the climate in the world.

The Yarrabubba crater in Western Australia is now considered to be 200 million years older than the next oldest crater on earth.

Researchers dated the site with new technological methods.

They measured the age of shocked minerals in the crater and determined that it was made by a meteorite 2.23 billion years ago.

This would make it about half the age of our 4.5 billion year old earth.

The crater has long been regarded as one of the oldest in the world, but a precise age was unknown until now.

The impact crater was first reported in 2003 Credit: Shutterstock

Zircon, a colorful gem found in the Earth’s crust, was found in Yarrabubba crater Credit: The Conversation

Crater dating can be very difficult due to changes in the Earth’s surface over time.

The research team thinks the meteor struck at a time when glaciers were forming around the globe and Australia was largely covered with ice.

Simulations have indicated that the meteorite hit a continental ice sheet and threw 5,000 trillion kilograms of water vapor into the atmosphere.

The scientists note that such an impact would have drastically changed the climate on Earth and even caused a period of global warming known as “Snowball Earth.”

The researcher was based at Curtin University in Perth.

Professor Chris Kirkland, who was working on the research, said, “Yarrabubba, located between sandstone and Meekatharra in the center of WA, had been recognized as an impact structure for many years, but the age was not well determined.”

“Now we know that the Yarrabubba crater was made at the end of what is commonly called the early snowball earth – a time when the atmosphere and oceans evolved and became more oxygen-rich and when rocks settled on many continents, ice conditions were recorded.”

The researchers can support their climate-changing theory with the fact that the impact of Yarrabubba coincides with the disappearance of ice deposits.

Associate professor Nicholas Timms said, “This turn of fate suggests that the big meteorite impact may have affected the global climate.”

The study can have a significant impact on future crater investigations.

Dr. Aaron Cavosie of Curtin University said: “Our findings emphasize the importance of obtaining precise ages of known impact craters – these were in sight for almost two decades before their significance was realized.

“Yarrabubba is about half the age of the earth and it raises the question of whether all older impact craters have been eroded or whether they are still waiting to be discovered.”

This research is published in Nature Communications.

What is the difference between an asteroid, a meteor and a comet?

This is what you need to know, according to NASA …

Asteroid: An asteroid is a small rocky body that revolves around the sun. Most are found in the asteroid belt (between Mars and Jupiter) but they can be found everywhere (including in a path that can affect the earth)

An asteroid is a small rocky body that revolves around the sun. Most are found in the asteroid belt (between Mars and Jupiter) but they can be found everywhere (including in a path that can affect the earth) meteoroid: When two asteroids touch each other, the small pieces that break down are called meteoroids

When two asteroids touch each other, the small pieces that break down are called meteoroids Meteor: When a meteoroid invades the Earth’s atmosphere, it starts to evaporate and then becomes a meteor. On earth it looks like a strip of light in the sky, because the rock burns out

When a meteoroid invades the Earth’s atmosphere, it starts to evaporate and then becomes a meteor. On earth it looks like a strip of light in the sky, because the rock burns out Meteorite: If a meteoroid does not completely evaporate and survives the journey through the Earth’s atmosphere, it can land on Earth. At that moment it becomes a meteorite

If a meteoroid does not completely evaporate and survives the journey through the Earth’s atmosphere, it can land on Earth. At that moment it becomes a meteorite Comet: Like asteroids, a comet revolves around the sun. Instead of being made mainly of stone, a comet contains a lot of ice and gas, which can result in amazing tails that form behind them (thanks to the ice and dust evaporating)

