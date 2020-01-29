The world's most traffic-suffocated cities, ranked

If you had to drive somewhere in Bengaluru, India last year, your best choice was to switch on April 6. That Saturday the average ride in the city, formerly known as Bangalore, lasted 30 percent longer than it would have been the roads were empty. Not an easy journey, certainly, but much faster than most: in the course of 2019, congestion increased driving times by 71 percent on average. During rush hour in the evening, everyone who should have taken a 30-minute ride spent more than an hour and five minutes at the wheel.

Those figures give the mega city the unwelcome distinction of hosting the world’s worst traffic, according to the 2019 edition of TomTom’s Traffic Index. The “top” five are Manila, Bogotá, Mumbai and Pune. The report, which the Dutch navigation and map company released Tuesday, ranks cities according to the average time added to a trip. It also includes details about when congestion is the heaviest and lightest, how highways relate to the street and how much time drivers have wasted waiting for other drivers to get out of the way. (As the adage says: you are not in traffic, you are traffic.)

So you can see that the best travel time in Paris is mid-August when the whole country goes on holiday. And that the evening rush hour in Cairo adds nearly twice as much time to the average journey as the morning commute. And that, although Angelenos has the right to complain about America’s worst traffic, the 42 percent congestion level of the city looks peachy compared to the mega cities of India and Southeast Asia. (Trailing Los Angeles in the top five of the US is New York, San Francisco, San Jose, and Seattle.)

It is easy to see why cities in India, Southeast Asia and South America dominate the top of this list. “It’s partly a matter of huge economic success,” says Nick Cohn, who runs TomTom’s traffic data company. “But also a complete inadequacy of alternatives for the public to make ends meet.” For example, Bengaluru has doubled its population since 2001. The roads, traffic management and transit systems that are needed to relocate all those new residents with a degree of efficiency are simply not there.

TomTom gets its data from the more than 600 million drivers who use the maps, either on an old-school aftermarket navigation device, via the built-in navigation system of their car or a smartphone app. Users do not have to see the TomTom logo as part of the data: the company provides data for Apple Maps and recently concluded a deal to do the same for Huawei.

TomTom’s list of the 10 most busy cities in the world.

Thanks to TomTom.