The World Outdoors: January brings bald eagles to Middlesex

Short-eared owls, and their barking, honking and yelling, can be found in Middlesex County every winter. They have recently been seen in the Melbourne and Elginfield area. (Dave Dunlop / Special to Postmedia News)

Some interesting birds are spotted in London and Middlesex in this relatively snowless month.

Birds are easily recognized in the area with white plumage. Snowy owls, for example, stick out like sore thumbs. On the other hand, gray birds, such as sparrows, are well camouflaged.

Another effect of a January with less snow than normal is that birds were relatively easy to find wild seeds, berries and other food. As a result, they are not clustered around bird feeders in the back yard because they are in snowy weather.

Interestingly, a fall forecast of low numbers of winter finches, redpolls, crossbeaks, and siskins has proven to be accurate. Large seed crops in the northern boreal forests have indeed kept those birds in Algonquin Provincial Park and further north. We also usually have many red-breasted treetops during the winter, but good spruce and pine cone crops in the north have meant fewer sightings here in the south.

However, you can still hear the nasal jerk-jerk-jerk call of white breast stickers in Southern Ontario. Other reliable winter birds are juncos, climbing plants, winter and Carolina warts and tree sparrows. Also pay attention to downy, hairy and red-bellied woodpeckers.

Excellent sightings in the past week include a pair of golden eagles on the southwest edge of Middlesex County. Paul Pratt saw the birds on Oilfield Drive near Watterworth Road and reported that they seemed to be freshmen. They apparently spend the winter in the area. I have also seen bald eagles near the Sydenham River, just a few miles north of it.

London birdwatcher Jason McGuire saw a turkey vulture above a supermarket on Highbury Avenue and Trafalgar Street. This bird really has no business here mid-January. The species usually migrates to the south before the fall ends. The good weather has undoubtedly changed his behavior.

Chipping and white-crowned sparrows have recently appeared in London. Short-eared owls are seen north and southwest of the city.

I am often asked by readers where a certain species is seen at a certain time. Although I always like to share information, eBird messages are always better than the limited information of one person. Visit this free online platform and click Explore. From there you can view a certain species or explore different regions, such as the counties of Middlesex, Elgin and Oxford, to find out what is being seen.

Nature notes

Birdwatching in winter is strongly influenced by the ice layer of the Great Lakes. The more ice there is, the more and more varied winter birds we will see. But in the light of climate change, the trend towards less ice. Reports from Environmental Law and Policy Center and Great Lakes Institute for Environmental Research at the University of Windsor show a clear trend in decreasing ice cover size and duration. Ice coverage has fallen by around 70 percent since the 1970s. The winters of 2014 and ’15 were exceptions and bird watching was more varied in those years.

The ice conditions of the Great Lakes are updated daily during the winter by Environment and Climate Change Canada. On the Canadian Ice Service main page, click Great Lakes and then select Eastern Great Lakes for current maps and data.

The free Nature in the City speaker series will take place in central London on Tuesday evening with Robert Huber, president of the Thames River Angles, on the Thames River. See naturelondon.com for more information.

Every year the American Birding Association announces their bird of the ear. For 2020 they have selected the cedar waxwing. This beautiful bird can be seen in all 10 Canadian provinces, the lower 48 states and Mexico. For more information, visit aba.org.

Last year, eBird made more than 140 million bird sightings worldwide. This free resource remains the world’s largest biodiversity-related civil science platform. Since its launch 17 years ago, more than 500,000 bird watchers have uploaded observation records.

g.paul.nicholson@gmail.com

twitter.com/NicholsonNature