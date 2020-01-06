The world has a plan to strengthen AI, but the US doesn't like it

Loading...

In December 2018, Canada and France announced plans for a new international body to study and manage the effects of artificial intelligence on the people and economies of the world.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the international panel for artificial intelligence would be established by the Group of Seven Leading Western Economies and play a role in “addressing some of the ethical concerns that we will face in this area.” It would be modeled on the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which contributed to a consensus on the global climate crisis and made recommendations for possible responses.

A little over a year later, the IPAI was renamed the Global Partnership on AI, but it has not quite got off the ground. Six of the G7 are on board – with the United States the only holdout.

Proponents of the idea say it will help governments to keep abreast of AI developments and build international consensus on restricting certain uses of technology, such as AI projects designed to monitor citizens or to protect human rights. violate. The White House says the body is unnecessary bureaucracy that threatens to dampen the development of AI by being too careful.

When the project now known as the Global Partnership was unveiled in 2018, Canada was the rotating G7 presidency. France took over in 2019 and continued to push the project. It said in May that the G7 – apart from the US – as well as the EU, India and New Zealand were interested and would discuss the design of the new organization. In 2020 the G7 presidency will be held by the US.

Cédric O, the French minister of digital affairs, asked the question about the future of the Global Partnership in Washington together with the American chief technology officer Michael Kratsios last month. In a later interview with WIRED, O said, “there is a common consensus, but for one country.”

Keep reading

O claims to be sympathetic to American concerns that the project might delay US technology companies, but he warns that without international coordination, unfavorable use of AI could flourish. He notes how China has used facial recognition and other technologies to strengthen its authoritarian security device – triggering US protests and sanctions against Chinese AI companies. “If you don’t want a Chinese model in Western countries, for example, to use AI to control your population, then you have to set some rules that should be common,” says O.

Because advice or principles of the Global Partnership are not legally binding, it is unclear how much the body could really limit countries’ AI programs. It would also lack the resources to regulate private companies. Lynne Parker, deputy chief technology officer, says the US is still concerned that the group would be too restrictive.

“Our concerns are that the group can be overweight,” she says. “We believe it is unethical to hamper the development of AI technology and to flatten it to the point where you do not want to use it.”

Parker also says that the Global Partnership is ready to do duplicate work at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, a separate group of 36 advanced economies. The OECD has set up a network of AI experts to advise members on policy, and it has established a number of AI principles that are endorsed by more than 40 countries, including the US, that are not too restrictive, she says.

France and Canada say that the latest plans for the Global Partnership would be partially supported by the OECD and intended to complement the other AI programs of that organization. Hans Parmar, a spokesman for the Canadian Ministry of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, said the six G7 members alongside the US and several other interested countries are now holding biweekly meetings and are striving to launch the global partnership in “early 2020. “

More great WIRED stories

.