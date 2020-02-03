The world golf tour can now work: Norman

“The trade restriction isn’t that widespread – you basically can’t do it these days – so it probably has a little more legs.”

Former number 1 in the world, Norman, unveiled plans for a World Golf Tour in 1994, but the concept was smashed by then PGA Tour Commissioner Tim Finchem, who threatened to suspend the participating players.

The PGA Tour later founded the World Golf Championship (WGC) events with prize money comparable to the four majors to address this threat.

Earlier this month, the UK-based World Golf Group announced plans for a global tour scheduled to start in 2022.

The Premier Golf League (PGL) small-field, no-cut tournaments would run for eight months and have a total prize pool of $ 240 million ($ 358.5 million).

Norman said the PGL seemed to have the ingredients to be successful.

“It’s just a matter of bringing all the right components together, whether the players stay together,” said Norman.

“With my original concept, some players loved it and others didn’t.

“I had company, I had television, but you need 100 percent of the cake to be together before we can bake it.

“From what I see here, this one has every chance of rising from the ground.”

Loading

The PGL organizers have not yet announced their plans for all major broadcast rights, but Norman suggested turning to streaming giants.

“I just streamed the Australian Open live before speaking to you,” said Norman.

“Everyone is on the go in real time, 5G, 6G, instant reporting.

“Why not stream golf on Apple, why not on Amazon? Out of the box.

“There are opportunities that are far greater than I could have imagined at the time.”

Norman said he heard whispers that the PGL proposal could potentially merge the PGA Tour and the European Tour to create a world tour.

AAP

Most seen in sports

Loading