The world famous Wayne Sleep dances into the city

Released:

10:35

Friday February 07, 2020

Dancers will have the chance to compete with one of the world’s greatest talents when Wayne Sleep comes to town this month.

The famous ballet star gives a master class in the town hall of Ossett, in which dancers have the opportunity to learn from him.

Sarah Thomas, director of the West Yorkshire Theater Dance Center who made the big coup, said booking the superstar was a decade-long ambition.

She said, “All of this comes from a comment from a parent of my very first student who came to me when I started teaching.

“She mentioned that one of the highlights she would never forget was seeing her eight-year-old daughter dance with Wayne Sleep in 2000. I thought 20 years were too long to leave to give our dancers the opportunity to start asking so quickly. I am thrilled to organize such an important event.

“A world-famous ballet dancer doesn’t come to Ossett every day and I can’t wait for dancers to learn from him. What an opportunity.

“Dancers come from all over our county to be part of this potential unique opportunity. He is one of the kings of the dance world and dancers want to be part of it. “

71-year-old Wayne started ballet classes in the 1950s and joined the Royal Ballet in 1966.

He will be at Ossett City Hall on the afternoon of February 23.

Call West Yorkshire Theater Dance Studio at 01924 266374 or register at dancestudio-pro.com/tickets/wytdc to inquire about dancing with him or tickets to watch