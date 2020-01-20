The Workout Diary of Marcus Samuelsson Celebrity Chef and Host of PBS show No Passport Required

In the new season of Marcus Samuelsson’s PBS show, No Passport Required, which begins airing tonight, he travels the United States to visit chefs, cook and, of course, eat. But I’m used to seeing it in a much more local setting: Central Park. I have crossed paths with the James Beard Award winning chef several times while looping through the park. He lives nearby in Harlem, which also houses his signature restaurant, the Red Rooster. Nowadays, Samuelsson seems to be everywhere with restaurants at JFK Airport, Madison Square Garden and Newark as well as its annual Harlem EatUp! Food festival. Not to mention his recurring role as a judge on the successful Food Network Chopped show. His empire spans the globe, with a number of establishments, and his latest venture, Red Rooster Overtown, opens next month in Miami.

I asked him to keep a training log for me as he prepared for the debut of the second season of No Passport Required. Read on for his journal.

I ran outside in my local park. I noticed that the weather was coming and going, in terms of temperature, and it was like spring. Looking around, people were wearing shorts and short sleeves. It’s very surreal to see that in January, in the middle of winter. I’m still dressed for January. The park was filled with chess players, people doing outdoor workouts and live music played through loudspeakers. I usually don’t have time for snacks after training because I’m outside between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. If I eat before, I will have rye bread and avocado or fresh fruit.

My body – especially my back and knees – usually hurts after running with my son, Zion, combined with a week of hard work and all of my workouts. But as a former athlete, there is something about this pain that feels good because you know you are active. I’m going to stretch combined with cardio and catch up on different podcasts; something like The Daily or a Swedish pop culture podcast.

I ran and split my workout between three miles and 40 minutes of cardio. I still suffer from an old tennis injury on our last trip to Jamaica, so I don’t think I’ll ever be a typical gym guy. The gym is the last resort. I never feel comfortable at the gym. I am comfortable on the football field and I hear the chatter around him.

Usually the middle of the week is my day off. So I relax and eat good food. As a leader, your hands are still sore, your back is still sore. Even if I’m not going anywhere, I constantly stretch my back and fingers.

I start going back and forth for about five days. If I’m in Montreal, visiting my restaurant, the gym at the Four Seasons in Montreal is incredible; it has good equipment and it is spacious. Last Saturday, my wife and I went to a downtown Russian spa to sweat and eat Russian perogies. We watched a Russian hockey league and saw people being slapped with birch leaves during a platza treatment. I don’t like it, but I just like to sweat when it’s cold outside.

I thought about what I ate during the holidays and I thought about taking everything out. When I run in the park, I constantly think about the food, restaurants, new dishes, staff, interactions with different people. Then I will think about my cookbook and specific dishes. Thinking through the book while running is my way of getting clarity. It’s my time off to really think about things. I need this negative space to breathe.

This weekend was superb weather and I ran six miles to Central Park. It was like spring. I listened to Swedish podcasts, football podcasts and music. I feel really fortunate to live near Central Park and have the opportunity to walk the loop.

