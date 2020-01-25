The living word shared the third single from their next album MONOMANIA with “NO WAY OUT” with a striking music video.

The group had previously abandoned “BURNING YOUR WORLD DOWN” and the title track of the next LP.

Read more: Machine Gun Kelly lands coveted collaboration used for pop-punk album

Last October, TWA released the first single from the new LP with “BURNING YOUR WORLD DOWN”, using the track as the first step to redefine the group.

“We have pushed ourselves, we have pushed our limits and we will definitely push the limits of what people perceive as The Word Alive,” said singer Telle Smith. “We have written an album that will define The Word Alive and this is just the beginning. Welcome to the new chapter in our history. “

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bZyS3T_QVMA (/ integrated)

Earlier this month, the band announced the name of their next album with the release of its title and accompanying video clip.

“With” MONOMANIA “, I wanted to capture the emotional roller coaster we are going through as we continually kill our true selves by fighting the” madness “we feel as we struggle with who we are, sometimes wondering if there’s an interest in all of that, ”Smith explains about the track itself. “Sometimes we are so desperate to be heard that we get lost trying to fit in or stand out.”

Read more: Falling In Reverse is recruiting The Word Alive for 2020 ‘TDIMIY’ tour

“It’s fucking hard to learn what sounds like tough lessons over and over again. We fail to take hold of our thoughts and actions, which takes us even farther from what we are. You really do overcome that by relying on yourself, because it’s the only way to break the cycle. “

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jhOLhwNzN58 (/ integrated)

Now TWA has released their latest single from the next album with “NO WAY OUT”.

The group surprised fans with the announcement of the new title on Twitter.

The worst thing a person can do is get lost completely, and that’s exactly what happened to me.

Enter my darkness with “No Way Out”. => Https://t.co/DqFJdf3Tzv pic.twitter.com/8JwgYpvHOU

– THE WORD ALIVE {NEW SONG OUT NOW} (@TheWordAlive) January 24, 2020

The song is a reflection of the journey of their main singer to find themselves.

“‘ NO WAY OUT ’doesn’t hold back because it instantly takes you into the darkest day of my life,” says Smith. “It’s a story I had to tell for myself as much as someone else might need to hear it. The worst thing a person can do is get lost completely, and that’s exactly what happened to me. “

In the visual, we follow a young Telle after finding a necklace, after which he receives powers that he cannot control.

Check out the cinematic video clip for “NO WAY OUT” below!

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nj5_uLvyteU (/ embedded)

The new track is available for streaming here.

MONOMANIA is released on February 21 via Fearless Records and is available for pre-order here. See the list of tracks below.

MONOMANIA Tracklisting

1. “MONOMANIA”

2. “NO EXIT”

3. “IN SEARCH OF GLORY”

4. “ANOTHER YEAR IN THE SHADOW”

5. “THE BIGGEST ALMOST”

6. “THANK YOU”

7. “THE LOVE OF NUMBERS (MISERY II)”

8. “K.F.”

9. “BURN YOUR WORLD”

10. “COMFORT & CHAOS”

11. “I’m sorry, you’re sorry now”

12. “DEATH IS ONLY THE END IF YOU ASSUME THAT THE STORY CONCERNS YOU”

TWA hits the road with Fall in reverse and Escape from fate next month. Tickets are available here and the dates are below.

Appointment

08/02 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztecs

02/10 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

11/02 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

12/02 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

02/14 – Richmond, VA @ The National

02/15 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

02/16 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

02/18 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

02/19 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Intersection

02/21 – Louisville, KY @ The Mercury Ballroom

02/22 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

02/23 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

02/24 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

02/25 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunshine Studios Live

02/28 – Seattle, WA @ SODO Showbox

02/29 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Ballroom

03/01 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue Theater

03/03 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

See more: 10 most iconic clip looks

My Chemical Romance – “Welcome to the Black Parade”