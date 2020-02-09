The Woodbury 4-H County Council hosts a Valentine’s Day party

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – The Woodbury 4-H County Council celebrated an upcoming holiday early and invited Siouxlanders to join.

The Valentine’s Day celebration took place on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 3.30 p.m. in the Woodbury County Extension Office here in Sioux City.

The members of the council were there to help younger children with various handicrafts and to answer questions they may have about 4-H.

Other activities included making valentine boxes, decorating cookies and making valentine cards.

The event was free of charge for all young people in 4-H or for anyone who was simply interested in it.

“Well, a lot of them ask about other organizations compared to 4-H and we tell them that there are more differences with 4-H. We have a lot of rural kids dealing with cattle and all that while I personally do it I’m a city kid, as they always say, and there are many crafts like this, but there are also communication, citizenship, leadership, all these fun things, “said President Annie Lorde.

The 4-H County Council asked all participants to bring a donation of school supplies, winter hats, gloves or gloves.