The women's-only W series will be a support race for two F1 events this year

The W series at Brands Hatch in 2019.Photo: Dan Istitene (Getty Images)

The W Series racing section for women only, which ran its opening season last year with Williams Formula 1 development driver Jamie Chadwick, who won the championship, will be back in 2020 for a longer second season. The second season will not only be longer, but there will also be a pairing with the F1 for two racing weekends.

F1 announced on Thursday that the W-Series will be a support race for two of its Grand Prix weekends this year, namely the US Grand Prix and the Mexican Grand Prix. The W Series will host eight races this year, compared to an opening season of 2019 with six races. The last two races of the season will be held in October in the United States and Mexico. The F1 will compete comparatively 22 races this year and two races are still outstanding after the end of the W series season.

Ross Brawn, the executive director of motorsport for the F1, said in a statement that the F1 “is convinced that (his) sport must offer equal opportunities for men and women to exist together” and that the support and promotion of Drivers with an underrepresented background “one is from (his) strategic goals.” It is a way to express it, even if it is not the best.

The eight W-Series events this year will take place in eight different countries, the announcement said, and Brawn mentioned that the fact that the W-Series preceded the US Grand Prix and the Mexican Grand Prix Viewers are told, “The awareness of the importance will be further increased by inclusion and diversity in motorsport. “

It’s bittersweet to imagine the W-Series saying that the heart of its business is “the firm belief that women can compete with men in motorsport as well”. as a support race for the F1. The setup benefits women while driving by pairing up with such big racing events. At the same time, the women’s department is seen as a support race for what is considered the highlight of the open wheel race and what is currently a men’s series by default.

The W series, in which qualified women can participate free of charge, has proven itself despite our initial (and existing) reservations. While it would have been more admirable if the series’ s money had been used to fund women in existing racing departments rather than just creating one for women, it still offers a way to publicize women’s names and talents.

And even if the W-Series is at a lower level than the F1 this year, the change may bring out at least a few more names.