Loading...

The woman's body is behind Boston High School

Updated: 3:30 PM EST January 3, 2020

Hide transcript

Show transcript

A CAR IN A PARK OF A LIQUOR STORE APPEARS SPEAKED IN FRONT OF THE BUILDING. A PEDESTRE WAS BEATED, SUFFERING AN INJURY ON THE LEG IS NOT CLEAR HOW SERIOUS THE INJURIES ARE. SKY 5 CAPTURED THE POLICE GIVING THE DRIVER A PROOF OF FIELD SOBRIETY, AND THEN TOMANDOLA IN CUSTODY. SMALL DAMAGE TO THE BUILDING. IT ALSO BREAKS, A BODY IS DISCOVERED BEHIND A SECONDARY SCHOOL IN HYDE PARK. THE POLICE WAS CALLED T

The woman's body is behind Boston High School

Updated: 3:30 PM EST January 3, 2020

A woman's body was discovered Friday morning behind a high school in Roxbury. Police were called to Madison Park High on Malcolm X Blvd. around 10:15 a.m. "The office and the Boston Police Department are conducting a death investigation involving an adult woman who was found near Madison Park Technical Vocational High School," the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said in a release. "We are grateful that the school was not in session and that there were no students present." The school has not returned to the session from the holidays until Monday. The incident is still under investigation.

A woman's body was discovered Friday morning behind a high school in Roxbury.

Police were called to Madison Park High on Malcolm X Blvd. around 10:15 a.m.

"The office and the Boston Police Department are conducting a death investigation involving an adult woman who was found near Madison Park Technical Vocational High School," the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said in a release. "We are grateful that the school was not in session and no students were present."

The school does not return to the session from the holidays until Monday.

The incident is still under investigation.

.