The woman yells at the porch pirate, ashamed to return the stolen package

When a woman from California saw the pirates on the porch trying to steal a package from her neighbor, she went into action. Shannon Brandon told KCBS that she and her son were in the front of their house when they saw the two men. "We just thought they were going to visit the neighbors, but then they went out and went to opposite houses," Shannon told the news media. Shannon's son, Derek, saw one of the men take a package from a neighbor. "Mom! That guy is stealing a package." said. Derek immediately began recording on his phone while Shannon yelled at the man to stop. "Go return that! Right now. Give it back! You hear it said in your son's video. The man listened to Shannon, returned the package and left. Shannon said he faced the possible thief because the package could have contained someone's Christmas presents. "It's not right," he said. According to KCBS, there were pillows inside the package, not Christmas presents. But his neighbors are still very grateful for their actions.

