The woman faces the second arrest in two weeks, after the police found nearly 1 pound of marijuana

CASPER, Wyo – A woman who was arrested after being found with marijuana at a rehabilitation and conditional release meeting, was arrested again after police said she found a significant amount of marijuana during a phone call.

Anna Jo Otterholt, born in 1980, was arrested during the afternoon hours of January 5, 2020. According to law enforcement reports, she was recommended for a crime for possession of a controlled substance and a crime for destruction of property.

In addition, an Otterholt is listed as being in the Natrona detention center on probation and conditional release. Police officers confirm that the hold is widely recommended at crime level.

Details are little at the moment, but allegedly Otterholt was arrested after the police responded to the 1200 block of North Melrose in Casper, just after noon, for a reported disruption.

The police reported to a private home, but could not contact anyone about the reported disruption. A Casper PD spokesperson said an order was obtained and officers entered the house.

Police say a K9 unit was deployed, and as a result of the K9 search, officers found a reported 15.1 grams of marijuana in the home, as well as items from paraphernalia.

The crime of property destruction is alleged to have resulted from windows breaking during the reported incident. However, officers did not provide specific details.

Otterholt was arrested following the investigation in which she was transported to the detention center of the province of Natrona.

The suspect was reportedly arrested a week and a half earlier.

According to the court papers released in that case, Otterholt was charged with two crime counts for possession of a controlled substance.

According to a statement filed with the Natrona County Circuit Court, Mills Police Officers reportedly found marijuana in a cigarette pack found in Otterholt’s wallet that Otterholt had brought to the office of Wyoming Probation and Parole in Natrona County.

P&P agents and Casper police officers say they subsequently went to a Casper motel, where Otterholt reportedly lived, for a house search. During the search, a shard of suspicious methamphetamine was found on a bedside table. Otterholt also provided P&P agents with a socket with suspected marijuana residues and several small bags with suspected methamphetamine residues.

All those who are cited or arrested are deemed innocent until convicted in a court of law. The costs can be changed after official deposits from the office of the district attorney of Natrona.

