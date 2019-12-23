The woman faces another charge of attempted murder in Iowa in the second intentional escape attempt, according to police

Loading...

Police said Monday that the woman accused of intentionally hitting a 14-year-old boy in Iowa hit another child with her vehicle on the same day. The Des Moines Police Department said that Nicole Marie Poole, 42, of Des Moines, faces another accused of attempted murder. According to police, Poole allegedly beat a 12-year-old boy with his SUV on December 9, the same day Poole allegedly hit Natalia Miranda, 14. Witnesses to the accident told police that the vehicle accelerated before the crash, drove to the sidewalk and hit the boy. Police said the boy suffered minor injuries in the crash. Des Moines police said investigators determined that the coup and the escape were intentional and transferred the investigation to Crimes Against Section of persons from the Investigation Office. West Des Moines police accused Poole of a separate hate crime on December 9. The West Des Moines Police Department said Poole allegedly used racial slurs when talking to an employee and customers of a convenience store. In addition to the charges of attempted murder, the police accused Poole with violation of individual rights, theft of fifth grade, public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance after his arrest at the convenience store. He remains in the Polk County Jail instead of a cash bond of more than $ 1 million.

Police said Monday that the woman accused of intentionally hitting a 14-year-old boy in Iowa hit another child with her vehicle on the same day.

The Des Moines Police Department said that Nicole Marie Poole, 42, of Des Moines, faces another charge of attempted murder.

According to police, Poole allegedly beat a 12-year-old boy with his SUV on December 9, the same day he allegedly hit Natalia Miranda, 14.

Witnesses to the accident told police that the vehicle accelerated before the accident, drove to the sidewalk and hit the child.

Police said the boy suffered minor injuries in the accident.

Des Moines police said investigators determined that the outrage was intentional and transferred the investigation to the Crimes Against Persons section of the Investigation Office.

West Des Moines police accused Poole in a separate hate crime on December 9.

The West Des Moines Police Department said Poole allegedly used racial slurs when talking to an employee and customers of a convenience store.

In addition to the charges of attempted murder, the police accused Poole of violation of individual rights, theft of fifth grade, public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance after his arrest at the convenience store.

She remains in the Polk County Jail instead of a cash bond of more than $ 1 million.

.